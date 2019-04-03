Alliance Resources : Extension of Entitlement Offer Period to 16 April 2019

4 April 2019

ASX RELEASE

Extension of Offer Period - Closing Date revised from 9 April 2019 to 16 April 2019

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) (Company) wishes to advise that the closing date for the Entitlement Offer has been extended by 5 business days and will now close at 5pm (AEST Melbourne time) on Tuesday 16 April 2019.

The relevant components of the revised indicative timetable of key dates in relation to the Entitlement Offer are as follows:

Event Date - 2019 1. Entitlement Offer Revised Closing Date Tuesday, 16 April 2. Notification of shortfall Tuesday, 23 April 3. Allotment and issue of New Shares Friday, 26 April 4. Despatch of holding statements for New Shares Monday, 29 April

Eligible Shareholders with questions about the Entitlement Offer should call the Company on +61 3 9697 9090 between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEST Melbourne time), Monday to Friday during the offer period (26 March 2019 to 16 April 2019).

