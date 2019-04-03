Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alliance Resources Limited    AGS   AU000000AGS2

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED

(AGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Resources : Extension of Entitlement Offer Period to 16 April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

4 April 2019

ASX RELEASE

Extension of Offer Period - Closing Date revised from 9 April 2019 to 16 April 2019

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) (Company) wishes to advise that the closing date for the Entitlement Offer has been extended by 5 business days and will now close at 5pm (AEST Melbourne time) on Tuesday 16 April 2019.

The relevant components of the revised indicative timetable of key dates in relation to the Entitlement Offer are as follows:

Event

Date - 2019

1.

Entitlement Offer Revised Closing Date

Tuesday, 16 April

2.

Notification of shortfall

Tuesday, 23 April

3.

Allotment and issue of New Shares

Friday, 26 April

4.

Despatch of holding statements for New Shares

Monday, 29 April

Eligible Shareholders with questions about the Entitlement Offer should call the Company on +61 3 9697 9090 between 8.30am and 5.00pm (AEST Melbourne time), Monday to Friday during the offer period (26 March 2019 to 16 April 2019).

For further information on the Company please visit the Company's website at www.allianceresources.com.auor contact:

Steve Johnston

Peter Taylor

Managing Director

Investor Relations

T: +61 3 9697 9090

T: 0412 036 231

E:info@allianceresources.com.auE: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road Southbank, VIC, 3006 P +61 3 9697 9090 F +61 3 9697 9091

info@allianceresources.com.au

www.allianceresources.com.au

ABN 38 063 293 336

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 23:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
07:02pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Extension of Entitlement Offer Period to 16 April 2019
PU
09:19aALLIANCE RESOURCES : Gold Mineralisation Continues To Grow Weednanna
AQ
04/01ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Gold Mineralisation Continues To Grow Weednanna
PU
03/26ALLIANCE RESOURCES : AEMIC Brisbane March 2019 - MD's Company Presentation
PU
03/25ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Dispatch of Offer Document
PU
03/20ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to appr..
AQ
03/20ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.095 AUD for 2 existin..
FA
03/19ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders - Dispatched 19 March 201..
PU
03/19ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Letter to Eligible Shareholders - Dispatched 19 March 2019
PU
03/18ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Cleansing Notice, Entitlement Offer
AQ
More news
Chart ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alliance Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Fredrick Johnston Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Paul Tolliday Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Lethlean Independent Non-Executive Director
Mumena Mushinge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED10
BHP GROUP LTD14.02%134 519
BHP GROUP PLC15.46%134 519
RIO TINTO23.45%102 250
RIO TINTO LIMITED25.44%102 250
ANGLO AMERICAN22.24%39 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About