Alliance Resources : Gold Mineralisation Continues To Grow Weednanna

The results from this drilling program continue to grow the size of the Weednanna Deposit outside of the Maiden Mineral Resource area, with highlights including:

•High grade gold intersected near the southern end of Shoot 4 with intersections of 2m @ 46.8 g/t Au from 101m in 19WDRC017 and 3m @ 9.7 g/t Au in 19WDRC020;

•Shoot 5E continues to be defined with intersections of 3m @ 6.9 g/t Au from 106m in 19WDRC004, 10m

@7.7 g/t Au from 117m including 7m @ 10.0 g/t Au from 118m in 19WDRC007, and 2m @ 19.9 g/t Au from 77m in 19WDRC010; and

•The gold potential of Shoot 11 emerges with intersections of 3m @ 7.3 g/t Au from 97m in 19WDRCC012 (hangingwall), 12m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 108m including 8m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 108m in 19WDRC012, 16m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 134m including 10m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 134m in 19WDRC013, 1m

@19.0 g/t Au from 77m in 19WDRC022 (hangingwall), and 7m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 90m in 19WDRC022.

Results are based on 1m samples for Au using 40g charge fire assay with AAS finish. The high-grade gold results have been validated by acceptable comparison with 4m composite scoop samples collected prior to 1m sampling.

About Shoot 11

Shoot 11 was identified during 2018 while 3D modelling the geology of the Weednanna Deposit (refer to Alliance's ASX announcement dated 16 July 2018). This shoot is positioned near the footwall contact of the Paleo-Proterozoiccalc-silicate and magnetite skarn (Figure 3). Shoot 11 was initially defined on two 25 metre spaced cross-sections with significant assay results including:

•4m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 102m in 97WDRC010B

•9m @ 2.3 g/t Au from 163m in 18WDRC016

During December 2018, Alliance completed its' first targeted holes into this shoot (refer to Alliance's ASX announcement dated 4 March 2019) and returned:

•11m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 97m in 18WDRC064

•7m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 112m in 18WDRC065

•2m @ 16.1 g/t Au from 126m in 18WDRC066

The recent drilling program has intersected further significant gold results that extend Shoot 11 and connect it to Shoot 9, which is in the same geological position (refer to Alliance's ASX announcement dated 16 July 2018). Historic drill intersections into Shoot 9 include:

•7m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 163m in 98WDDH004

•3m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 58m in 98WDRC022

•3m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 188m in 98WDRC030

The recent drill results are listed in Table A and illustrated in Figure 5 and include:

•3m @ 7.3 g/t Au from 97m in 19WDRC012 (hangingwall)

•12m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 108m in 19WDRC012, incl. 8m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 108m

•16m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 134m in 19WDRC013, incl. 10m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 134m

•1m @ 19.0 g/t Au from 77m in 19WDRC022 (hangingwall)

•7m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 90m in 19WDRC022