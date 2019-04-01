Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alliance Resources Limited    AGS   AU000000AGS2

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED

(AGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Resources : Gold Mineralisation Continues To Grow Weednanna

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 April 2019

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD

ASX: AGS

ABN: 38 063 293 336

Market Cap: $9.4M @ $0.09

Shares on issue: 104,293,923

Principal Office:

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road

Southbank Victoria 3006

AUSTRALIA

Tel: +61 3 9697 9090

Fax: +61 3 9697 9091

Email:

info@allianceresources.com.au

Web:

www.allianceresources.com.au

Projects:

Wilcherry, SA (100%): gold,

iron, base metals, graphite

Gundockerta Sth, WA (100%):

nickel-gold

Nepean, WA (100%):

nickel-gold

Share Registry:

Computershare Investor

Services

GPO Box 2975

Melbourne Victoria 3001

AUSTRALIA

Tel: 1300 850 505

Fax: +61 3 9473 2500

GOLD MINERALISATION CONTINUES TO GROW

AT WEEDNANNA DEPOSIT

Further RC Drilling Results Up To 82 g/t Gold

Significant gold (Au) results from RC drilling at Weednanna Deposit outside of Maiden Mineral Resource area, include:

2m @ 46.8 g/t Au from 101m (incl. 1m @ 82.0 g/t Au

….from 102m)

10m @ 7.7 g/t Au from 117m (incl. 7m @ 10.0 g/t Au

....from 118m)

16m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 134m (incl. 10m @ 4.3 g/t Au

....from 134m)

2m @ 19.9 g/t Au from 77m

7m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 90m

12m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 108m (incl. 8m @ 3.0 g/t Au ….from 108m)

3m @ 9.7 g/t Au from 54m

3m @ 7.3 g/t Au from 97m

3m @ 6.9 g/t Au from 106m

1m @ 19.0 g/t Au from 77m

Significant potential remains in footwall contact for further discoveries

Further RC drilling to extend the gold mineralisation is planned to commence during April 2019

Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance) is pleased to announce the results of the latest round of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Weednanna Gold Deposit, 40 km north of Kimba on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia.

During February 2019, 23 RC holes for 3,102 metres were drilled at the Weednanna Deposit to test for extensions of gold mineralisation in the southern area of the deposit at Shoots 4, 5E, and 11.

Drill collar plans and cross-sections may be found in Figures 1 to 5 and intersections >1 g/t gold are detailed in Table A.

Alliance Resources Ltd ASX Announcement 2 April 2019

1

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

The results from this drilling program continue to grow the size of the Weednanna Deposit outside of the Maiden Mineral Resource area, with highlights including:

High grade gold intersected near the southern end of Shoot 4 with intersections of 2m @ 46.8 g/t Au from 101m in 19WDRC017 and 3m @ 9.7 g/t Au in 19WDRC020;

Shoot 5E continues to be defined with intersections of 3m @ 6.9 g/t Au from 106m in 19WDRC004, 10m

@7.7 g/t Au from 117m including 7m @ 10.0 g/t Au from 118m in 19WDRC007, and 2m @ 19.9 g/t Au from 77m in 19WDRC010; and

The gold potential of Shoot 11 emerges with intersections of 3m @ 7.3 g/t Au from 97m in 19WDRCC012 (hangingwall), 12m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 108m including 8m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 108m in 19WDRC012, 16m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 134m including 10m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 134m in 19WDRC013, 1m

@19.0 g/t Au from 77m in 19WDRC022 (hangingwall), and 7m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 90m in 19WDRC022.

Results are based on 1m samples for Au using 40g charge fire assay with AAS finish. The high-grade gold results have been validated by acceptable comparison with 4m composite scoop samples collected prior to 1m sampling.

About Shoot 11

Shoot 11 was identified during 2018 while 3D modelling the geology of the Weednanna Deposit (refer to Alliance's ASX announcement dated 16 July 2018). This shoot is positioned near the footwall contact of the Paleo-Proterozoiccalc-silicate and magnetite skarn (Figure 3). Shoot 11 was initially defined on two 25 metre spaced cross-sections with significant assay results including:

4m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 102m in 97WDRC010B

9m @ 2.3 g/t Au from 163m in 18WDRC016

During December 2018, Alliance completed its' first targeted holes into this shoot (refer to Alliance's ASX announcement dated 4 March 2019) and returned:

11m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 97m in 18WDRC064

7m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 112m in 18WDRC065

2m @ 16.1 g/t Au from 126m in 18WDRC066

The recent drilling program has intersected further significant gold results that extend Shoot 11 and connect it to Shoot 9, which is in the same geological position (refer to Alliance's ASX announcement dated 16 July 2018). Historic drill intersections into Shoot 9 include:

7m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 163m in 98WDDH004

3m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 58m in 98WDRC022

3m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 188m in 98WDRC030

The recent drill results are listed in Table A and illustrated in Figure 5 and include:

3m @ 7.3 g/t Au from 97m in 19WDRC012 (hangingwall)

12m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 108m in 19WDRC012, incl. 8m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 108m

16m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 134m in 19WDRC013, incl. 10m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 134m

1m @ 19.0 g/t Au from 77m in 19WDRC022 (hangingwall)

7m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 90m in 19WDRC022

Alliance Resources Ltd ASX Announcement 2 April 2019

2

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

These latest drilling results confirm that, as evidenced at Shoot 4, significant gold can occur near the footwall contact of the Paleo-Proterozoiccalc-silicate and magnetite skarn, and that lower grade gold zones can act as a vector towards higher-grade gold mineralisation.

In general, the footwall contact of the skarn is poorly tested by drilling and significant potential remains to discover further gold in this geological position.

Discussion

During February 2019 23 RC holes, for 3,102 metres were drilled at the Weednanna Deposit to test for extensions of gold mineralisation at Shoots 4, 5E, and 11. These drill holes formed part of a larger drilling program that was commenced during December 2018 and completed in February 2019. The results from the December 2018 drilling program were reported in Alliance's ASX announcement dated 4 March 2019.

The objective of these two drilling programs was to infill and extend known gold mineralisation in the southern area of the deposit.

On 6 September 2018, Alliance announced a maiden Mineral Resources estimate for the Weednanna Gold Deposit (2018 MRE), as follows:

Classification

Tonnes

Grade (g/t gold)

Gold (Ounces)

Indicated

590,000

4.6

88,000

Inferred

507,000

5.7

93,000

Total

1,097,000

5.1

181,000

The reported Mineral Resource is that proportion of gold contained within $2,000 AUD pit shells (>0.5 g/t gold) and >2.0 g/t gold underground potential.

The results of the February 2019 drilling program have returned significant results that extend Shoots 4, 5E, and 11 outside of the 2018 MRE model and remain open along strike or at depth.

In Alliance's ASX announcement dated 4 March 2019 a drill intersection of 6m @ 12.7 g/t Au from 1m in 18WDRC051 was reported. At this time the validity of the intersection was questioned by the Company because these were the first metres drilled in the program and the source may have been contamination. Hole 19WDRC023 was drilled to twin hole 18WDRC051 and returned no significant assay results. This confirms that contamination was the likely source of gold in hole 18WDRC051.

Current and Future Work

Alliance has engaged consulting firm Mining One to manage a Scoping Study level assessment into the commercial viability of establishing a standalone mining and processing operation at the Weednanna Gold Deposit, based on the 2018 MRE, and is anticipated for completion in April 2019.

A further 68 RC holes for 9,995 metres have been completed at Weednanna since estimation of the 2018 MRE.

Five HQ sized diamond holes, for 588.15 metres, were completed at Shoots 1, 2, 4, and 5 during January and February 2019 to provide core samples through ore zones for metallurgical test work. These holes have been logged by a geotechnical consultant and are currently being cut for gold analysis.

Alliance Resources Ltd ASX Announcement 2 April 2019

3

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Ongoing RC drilling programs are planned to continue to grow the size of the Weednanna Gold Deposit, with the next phase of drilling expected to commence during April.

Figure 1. Weednanna drill hole location plan

Alliance Resources Ltd ASX Announcement 2 April 2019

4

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Figure 2. Weednanna gold mineralised shoots that comprise the 2018 MRE (view down to north-northwest) and RC drilling completed in Feb 2019

Alliance Resources Ltd ASX Announcement 2 April 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 23:01:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
07:02pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Gold Mineralisation Continues To Grow Weednanna
PU
03/26ALLIANCE RESOURCES : AEMIC Brisbane March 2019 - MD's Company Presentation
PU
03/25ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Dispatch of Offer Document
PU
03/20ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to appr..
AQ
03/20ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.095 AUD for 2 existin..
FA
03/19ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders - Dispatched 19 March 201..
PU
03/19ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Letter to Eligible Shareholders - Dispatched 19 March 2019
PU
03/18ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - Cleansing Notice, Entitlement Offer
AQ
03/18ALLIANCE RESOURCES : to Raise up to $4.95 million in non-renouncement rights iss..
AQ
03/17ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Letter to Optionholders - Entitlement Offer
PU
More news
Chart ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alliance Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Fredrick Johnston Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Paul Tolliday Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Lethlean Independent Non-Executive Director
Mumena Mushinge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED10
BHP GROUP LTD12.45%131 098
BHP GROUP PLC11.93%131 098
RIO TINTO19.60%99 234
RIO TINTO LIMITED24.77%99 234
ANGLO AMERICAN17.49%37 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About