Alliance Resources : High Grade Gold Results Continue to Grow Weednanna

4 March 2019
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD
ASX: AGS
ABN: 38 063 293 336
Market Cap: $10.4M @ $0.10
HIGH GRADE GOLD RESULTS
Weednanna Deposit Continues to Grow Outside of
Mineral Resource Model
High grade gold (Au) results from RC drilling outside the Mineral Resource model at Weednanna Deposit, include:
Shares on issue: 104,293,923
Principal Office:
Suite 3, 51-55 City Road Southbank Victoria 3006 AUSTRALIA
Tel: +61 3 9697 9090 Fax: +61 3 9697 9091
Email: info@allianceresources.com.au
Web: www.allianceresources.com.au
Projects:
Wilcherry JV, SA (right to acquire 100%): gold, iron, base metals, graphite
Gundockerta Sth, WA (100%): nickel-gold
Nepean South, WA (100%): nickel-gold
Share Registry: Computershare Investor Services
GPO Box 2975 Melbourne Victoria 3001 AUSTRALIA
Tel: 1300 850 505 Fax: +61 3 9473 2500
Further RC drilling to continue to extend the limits of gold mineralisation was completed during February and results are due in March
The Board of Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance) is pleased to announce the results of the December round of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Weednanna gold deposit, which forms part of the Wilcherry Project Joint Venture between Alliance (81.41%) and Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX Code: TYX) (18.59%), with Alliance moving to 100% ownership in mid-March.
During December 2018 17 RC holes, for 2,615 metres, were drilled at the Weednanna Deposit to test for extensions of gold mineralisation in the southern area of the deposit at Shoots 4, 5, 5E, 10, and 11.
Drill collar plans and cross-sections may be found in Figures 1 to 4 and intersections >1 g/t gold are detailed in Table A.
The results from this drilling program have continued to grow the size of the Weednanna Deposit outside of the Maiden Mineral Resource model, with highlights including:
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Results are based on 1m samples for Au using 40g charge fire assay with AAS finish. The high-grade gold results have been validated by acceptable comparison with 4m composite scoop samples collected prior to 1m sampling.
Discussion
During December 2018 17 RC holes, for 2,615 metres, were drilled at the Weednanna Deposit to test for extensions of gold mineralisation at Shoots 4, 5, 5E, 10, and 11. These drill holes formed part of a larger planned drilling program that was suspended during the holiday season and recently completed, with 23 additional RC holes, for 3,102 metres, drilled during February 2019 in the same general area.
The objective of these drilling programs was to infill and extend known gold mineralisation in the southern area of the deposit.
This report documents the results of the December 2018 drilling program. Assay results for the February 2019 drilling program are expected during late March.
In 2018, Alliance announced a maiden Mineral Resources estimate for the Weednanna Gold Deposit of 1.097 Mt grading 5.1 g/t gold for 181,000 oz gold (2018 MRE). Refer to Alliance's ASX announcement dated 6 September 2018.
The results of the December 2018 drilling program have returned significant results that extend Shoots 4, 5E, and 11 outside of the 2018 MRE model and remain open along strike or at depth.
Current and Future Work
A further 68 RC holes for 9,995 metres have been completed at Weednanna since estimation of the 2018 MRE. Results from this work are expected during March 2019.
Five HQ sized diamond holes, for 588.15 metres, were completed at Shoots 1, 2, 4, and 5 during January and February to provide core samples through ore zones for geotechnical logging and metallurgical test work.
Data from a detailed 3DIP survey completed at the Weednanna Deposit is being processed and interpreted to identify chargeable anomalies that may be associated with gold mineralisation for drill testing.
Ongoing RC drilling programs are planned for late March to continue to grow the size of the Weednanna Gold Deposit.
Alliance has engaged consulting firm Mining One to manage a Scoping Study level assessment into the commercial viability of establishing a standalone mining and processing operation at the Weednanna Gold Deposit, based on the 2018 MRE. The study is anticipated to be completed during March 2019.
Alliance is acquiring 100% interest in the Wilcherry Project tenements that host the Weednanna Gold Deposit and an 80 person camp located 45 kilometres from the deposit, in the township of Kimba. Refer to Alliance's ASX Announcement dated 31 January 2019. Completion is on target for mid-March 2019.
Figure 1. Weednanna drill hole location plan
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Figure 2. Weednanna 3D Model (July 2018) showing completed RC drilling, gold mineralised shoots that comprise the 2018 MRE, and calc-silicate & magnetite skarn (view down to north-northwest)
Note:
* It is currently uncertain if the 6m @ 12.7 g/t Au intersection in 18WDRC051 is in-situ or a result of contamination. A twin RC hole was drilled during February to determine the validity of this result.
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Figure 3. 6372225mN Cross-Section with gold drilling results
Note:
* It is currently uncertain if the 6m @ 12.7 g/t Au intersection in 18WDRC051 is in-situ or a result of contamination. A twin RC hole was drilled during February to determine the validity of this result.