Alliance Resources : High Grade Gold Results Continue to Grow Weednanna

4 March 2019

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD

ASX: AGS

ABN: 38 063 293 336

Market Cap: $10.4M @ $0.10

HIGH GRADE GOLD RESULTS

Weednanna Deposit Continues to Grow Outside of

Mineral Resource Model

High grade gold (Au) results from RC drilling outside the Mineral Resource model at Weednanna Deposit, include:

• 8m @ 5.3 g/t Au from 75m in 18WDRC053, incl. 2m @ 16.2 g/t Au from 76m

• 3m @ 12.1 g/t Au from 133m in 18WDRC054

• 2m @ 16.1 g/t Au from 126m in 18WDRC066

Further RC drilling to continue to extend the limits of gold mineralisation was completed during February and results are due in March

The Board of Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance) is pleased to announce the results of the December round of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Weednanna gold deposit, which forms part of the Wilcherry Project Joint Venture between Alliance (81.41%) and Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX Code: TYX) (18.59%), with Alliance moving to 100% ownership in mid-March.

During December 2018 17 RC holes, for 2,615 metres, were drilled at the Weednanna Deposit to test for extensions of gold mineralisation in the southern area of the deposit at Shoots 4, 5, 5E, 10, and 11.

Drill collar plans and cross-sections may be found in Figures 1 to 4 and intersections >1 g/t gold are detailed in Table A.

The results from this drilling program have continued to grow the size of the Weednanna Deposit outside of the Maiden Mineral Resource model, with highlights including:

• Shoots 4 and 5E continue to extend to the south with intersections of 8m @ 5.3 g/t Au from 75m in 18WDRC053, including 2m @ 16.2 g/t Au from 76m (Shoot 5E) and 3m @ 12.1 g/t Au from 133m in 18WDRC054 (Shoot 4);

• Hole 18WDRC066 returns first high-grade gold intersection from Shoot 11 of 2m @ 16.1 g/t Au from 126m; and

• A drill intersection of 6m @ 12.7 g/t Au from 1m in 18WDRC051 may present a new near-surface extension of Shoot 4 or a possible new gold shoot. The validity of this intersection is however uncertain as these were the first metres drilled in the program and might be contamination. A twin hole was drilled during February to determine the source of the gold.

Results are based on 1m samples for Au using 40g charge fire assay with AAS finish. The high-grade gold results have been validated by acceptable comparison with 4m composite scoop samples collected prior to 1m sampling.

Discussion

During December 2018 17 RC holes, for 2,615 metres, were drilled at the Weednanna Deposit to test for extensions of gold mineralisation at Shoots 4, 5, 5E, 10, and 11. These drill holes formed part of a larger planned drilling program that was suspended during the holiday season and recently completed, with 23 additional RC holes, for 3,102 metres, drilled during February 2019 in the same general area.

The objective of these drilling programs was to infill and extend known gold mineralisation in the southern area of the deposit.

This report documents the results of the December 2018 drilling program. Assay results for the February 2019 drilling program are expected during late March.

In 2018, Alliance announced a maiden Mineral Resources estimate for the Weednanna Gold Deposit of 1.097 Mt grading 5.1 g/t gold for 181,000 oz gold (2018 MRE). Refer to Alliance's ASX announcement dated 6 September 2018.

The results of the December 2018 drilling program have returned significant results that extend Shoots 4, 5E, and 11 outside of the 2018 MRE model and remain open along strike or at depth.

Current and Future Work

A further 68 RC holes for 9,995 metres have been completed at Weednanna since estimation of the 2018 MRE. Results from this work are expected during March 2019.

Five HQ sized diamond holes, for 588.15 metres, were completed at Shoots 1, 2, 4, and 5 during January and February to provide core samples through ore zones for geotechnical logging and metallurgical test work.

Data from a detailed 3DIP survey completed at the Weednanna Deposit is being processed and interpreted to identify chargeable anomalies that may be associated with gold mineralisation for drill testing.

Ongoing RC drilling programs are planned for late March to continue to grow the size of the Weednanna Gold Deposit.

Alliance has engaged consulting firm Mining One to manage a Scoping Study level assessment into the commercial viability of establishing a standalone mining and processing operation at the Weednanna Gold Deposit, based on the 2018 MRE. The study is anticipated to be completed during March 2019.

Alliance is acquiring 100% interest in the Wilcherry Project tenements that host the Weednanna Gold Deposit and an 80 person camp located 45 kilometres from the deposit, in the township of Kimba. Refer to Alliance's ASX Announcement dated 31 January 2019. Completion is on target for mid-March 2019.

Figure 1. Weednanna drill hole location plan

Figure 2. Weednanna 3D Model (July 2018) showing completed RC drilling, gold mineralised shoots that comprise the 2018 MRE, and calc-silicate & magnetite skarn (view down to north-northwest)

Note:

* It is currently uncertain if the 6m @ 12.7 g/t Au intersection in 18WDRC051 is in-situ or a result of contamination. A twin RC hole was drilled during February to determine the validity of this result.

Figure 3. 6372225mN Cross-Section with gold drilling results

Note:

* It is currently uncertain if the 6m @ 12.7 g/t Au intersection in 18WDRC051 is in-situ or a result of contamination. A twin RC hole was drilled during February to determine the validity of this result.