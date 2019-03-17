Alliance Resources : Investor Presentation - Entitlement Offer March 2019

Corporate Update
18 March 2019
The Emerging Wilcherry Gold Camp A High Grade, Shallow, SA Gold System
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to the Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Anthony Gray and Mr Stephen Johnston. Mr Gray is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a part-time contractor to Alliance Resources Ltd. Mr Johnston is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a full-time employee of Alliance Resources Ltd. Mr Gray and Mr Johnston have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Gray and Mr Johnston consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
ADVANCED GOLD PROJECT
PROGRESSING WEEDNANNA TOWARDS PRODUCTION
WILCHERRY PROJECT, SOUTH AUSTRALIA
• High Grade, Shallow Gold System
• 181,000 oz gold resource @ 5.1 g/t gold (49% Indicated Resources)
• Scoping Study commenced, completion due Q1 2019
• Positive Scoping Study will enable rapid transition to Pre-feasibility Study (PFS)
• Existing environmental, heritage & hydrogeology studies from previous WH Iron Project
• Significant exploration upside to increase the size of the Mineral Resource and near- regional potential for new gold discoveries (Wilcherry Gold Camp)
Corporate Overview
Capital Structure and Shareholders
Shares on Issue Market Cap
Cash @ 31 Dec 18 Listed Investments Enterprise Value Options
104.3 M
$ 9.9 M
$ 3.0 M
$ 0.5 M
$ 7.2 M 6.2 M
Abbotsleigh Phoenix Portfolio Sandon Capital
BOARD & EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
Ian Gandel
Chairman
Tony Lethlean
Director
Mining entrepreneur involved in the industry since 1994. NED Chairman, Alkane Resources Ltd
25 years' experience in underground mining at Kalgoorlie & Bellevue and stockbroking and project finance, including CIBC World Markets. NED AlkaneSteve Johnston 30 years' exploration and mining geology. Previous
Managing Director
Bob Tolliday
CFO & Co. Secretary
Anthony Gray
31.6 % 5.5 % 5.2 %
Exploration Manager
roles with Exco, Croesus, Metana, Wiluna and Metals Exploration
Chartered Accountant with over 30 years' experience including accounting, audit, corporate finance, including with KPMG and Pitcher Partners
20 years' experience in exploration and mining geology WMC, Barra Resources, Breakaway Resources, Octagonal Resources and Gandel Metals
Top 20 holders
59.0 %
Wilcherry Project
• Located in the Gawler Craton, northern Eyre Peninsula, 40 km north of township of Kimba
• Alliance (100%)
• Alliance owns an 80 person camp on leasehold land in Kimba which will house workforce during plant construction