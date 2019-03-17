Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alliance Resources Limited    AGS   AU000000AGS2

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED

(AGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Resources : Letter to Optionholders - Entitlement Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

18 March 2019

Dear Optionholder

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) - Non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to approximately $4.95 million

On 18 March 2019, Alliance Resources Limited ACN 063 293 336 (ASX:AGS) (Company) announced that it would be offering shareholders the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to raise up to approximately $4.95 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer), on the basis of one fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (New Share) for every two fully paid ordinary shares held at 7.00pm (AEDT) on the record date of 21 March 2019 (Record Date), at an issue price of $0.095 per New Share.

The Entitlement Offer is partially underwritten to $4 million by Patersons Securities Limited (Underwriter).

Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand will be eligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer (Eligible Shareholders).

Assuming no options are exercised before the Record Date, up to approximately 52.1 million New Shares will be issued under the Entitlement Offer. If all of the 6.2 million existing options are exercised before the Record Date, up to approximately 55.2 million New Shares will be issued under the Entitlement Offer.

As a non-renounceable offer, rights are not tradeable on the ASX or otherwise transferable. New Shares will rank equally with the Company's existing shares.

The Entitlement Offer will be made by way of an offer document pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) meaning that no prospectus needs to be prepared (Offer Document). The Offer Document will be available on the Company's website at http://www.allianceresources.com.auand on the ASX website atwww.asx.com.auon 18 March 2019.

There is no obligation for you to exercise your options. This letter is intended to inform you of your rights in relation to your options and the Entitlement Offer. If you do not wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer, you do not need to take any action.

Purpose of Entitlement Offer

Successful completion of the Entitlement Offer will raise up to approximately $4.95 million (before costs). Funds raised through the Entitlement Offer will be applied to drilling, metallurgical test work, feasibility study, Offer costs and working capital.

Indicative Timetable

The timetable for the Entitlement Offer is as follows:

Event

Date

1.

Notice of Entitlement Offer sent to option-holders

Monday, 18 March

2.

Lodgment of Offer Document with ASX

Monday, 18 March

3.

Notice of Entitlement Offer set to Eligible Shareholders and Ineligible Shareholders

Tuesday, 19 March

4.

Ex Date

Wednesday, 20 March

5.

Record Date

Thursday, 21 March

6.

Offer Document and entitlement and acceptance form dispatched to Eligible Shareholders

Tuesday, 26 March

7.

Entitlement Offer Opening Date

Tuesday, 26 March

8.

Entitlement Offer Closing Date

Tuesday, 9 April

9.

New Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis

Wednesday, 10 April

10.

Notification of shortfall

Friday, 12 April

11.

Allotment and issue of New Shares

Tuesday, 16 April

The above timetable is indicative only and all dates may be subject to change. The Company's directors reserve the right to extend the Closing Date for the Entitlement Offer at their discretion.

Capital structure

The share capital structure of the Company on completion of the Entitlement Offer will be as follows:

Where partially underwritten only

Where fully subscribed

Shares currently on issue

104,293,923

104,293,923

Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer (approximate)

42,105,263

52,146,962

Total Shares on completion of the Entitlement Offer (approximate)

146,399,186

156,440,885

Offer Document

Details of the Entitlement Offer will be contained in the Offer Document. Eligible Shareholders should consider the Offer Document carefully before deciding whether to participate in the Entitlement Offer and consult with their professional advisors if they have any queries.

Optionholders

The purpose of this letter is to give you notice, as an option holder of the Company, that if you wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer in relation to the shares underlying your options, you must exercise your options before the Record Date.

Notice of exercise of your options and payment of the exercise price of the options must be received by the Company on or before 20 March 2019. Any notice of exercise of options received after this date cannot be assured of the allotment of shares by the Record Date. If you require an option exercise form, please contact the Company Secretary, Robert Tolliday, on +61 3 9697 9090.

Yours faithfully

Stephen Johnston Managing Director Alliance Resources Limited

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 02:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
10:09pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Letter to Optionholders - Entitlement Offer
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - Entitlement Offer March 2019
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Offer Document
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice - Entitlement Offer
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Appendix 3B - Announcement of Entitlement Offer
PU
06:39pALLIANCE RESOURCES : Announcement of Entitlement Offer
PU
03/14ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03/14ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Wilcherry Project Now 100% Alliance
AQ
03/13ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Wilcherry Project Now 100% Alliance
PU
03/06ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Nine New Gold Targets Indicated in 3DIP Survey at Weednanna
PU
More news
Chart ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alliance Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Fredrick Johnston Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Paul Tolliday Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Lethlean Independent Non-Executive Director
Mumena Mushinge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED7
BHP GROUP LTD6.57%124 150
BHP GROUP PLC4.06%124 150
RIO TINTO11.29%93 842
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.80%93 842
ANGLO AMERICAN10.94%36 201
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.