Alliance Resources : Offer Document

Alliance Resources Limited

ACN 063 293 336

OFFER DOCUMENT

for

A non-renounceable entitlement offer of New Shares at an issue price of $0.095 per New Share on the basis of one New Share for every two Shares held on the Record

Date to raise up to a maximum of approximately $4.95 million (before costs).

The Entitlement Offer is partially underwritten to $4 million by Patersons Securities

Limited.

This Offer Document is not a prospectus. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or that may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, the New Shares offered by this Offer Document.

This document is important and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety before deciding whether to apply for the New Shares. If you do not understand its content or are in doubt as to the course you should follow, you should consult your stockbroker, accountant, solicitor or other professional advisor without delay. The New Shares offered under this Offer Document should be considered highly speculative. The Entitlement Offer opens on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 and closes at 5:00pm (AEST) on Tuesday, 9 April 2019. Valid acceptances must be received before the Entitlement Offer closes.

Please read the instructions in this Offer Document and on the accompanying Entitlement and NOT FOR RELEASE INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THIS

Acceptance Form regarding the acceptance of your Entitlement. DOCUMENT DOES NOT COMPLY WITH THE RELEVANT REGULATIONS

Doc ID 617891693/v3

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Offer Document is issued pursuant to section 708AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) for the offer of New Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This Offer Document has been prepared by Alliance Resources Limited ACN 063 293 336 and was lodged with ASX on Monday, 18 March 2019. ASX takes no responsibility for the content of this Offer Document.

This Offer Document is not a prospectus and does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or that may be required by an investor in order to make an informed investment decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, New Shares. Nevertheless, this Offer Document contains important information and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. If you are in any doubt as to how to deal with this Offer Document, you should consult your stockbroker, accountant, solicitor or other professional advisor as soon as possible.

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer that is not contained in this Offer Document. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Eligibility

Eligible Shareholders can only take up their Entitlement by completing and returning the Entitlement and Acceptance Form accompanying this Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's Entitlement to participate in the Entitlement Offer.

Overseas shareholders

This Offer Document does not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer of New Shares in any place or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to make such an offer or to issue this Offer Document.

The Offer is not being extended and New Shares will not be issued to Shareholders with a registered address that is outside Australia and New Zealand. It is not practicable for the Company to comply with the securities laws of overseas jurisdictions (other than New Zealand) having regard to the number of overseas Shareholders, the number and value of New Shares being offered and the cost of complying with regulatory requirements in each relevant jurisdiction.

No action has been taken to permit the offer of New Shares under this Offer Document to existing Shareholders in any jurisdiction other than Australia and New Zealand. The distribution of this Offer Document in jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand is restricted by law and persons outside of those jurisdictions should observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Notice to nominees and custodians

Nominees and custodians may not distribute this Offer Document, and may not permit any beneficial shareholder to participate in the Offer, in any country outside Australia or New Zealand except with the consent of the Company, or to beneficial shareholders resident incertain other countries where the Company may determine it is lawful and practical to make the Offer. Return of a duly completed Entitlement and Acceptance Form will be taken by the Company to constitute a representation that there has been no breach of the regulations of such jurisdictions.

No investment advice

The information provided in this Offer Document and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form is not financial product advice and has been prepared without taking into account each Eligible Shareholder's investment objectives, financial circumstances or particular needs.

The information contained in this Offer Document and the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all the information that an Eligible Shareholder may require in order to determine whether or not to subscribe for New Shares and the information may be changed, modified or amended at any time by the Company. This Offer Document is not intended to, and does not, constitute representations or warranties of the Company. Neither the Company, nor any advisor of the Company intends to update this Offer Document or accepts any obligation to provide the recipient with access to information or to correct any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies that may become apparent in this Offer Document or in any other information that may be made available concerning the Company. Potential investors should conduct their own due diligence investigations regarding the Company.

If an Eligible Shareholder has any questions, it should consult its professional adviser before deciding whether to accept all or any part of its Entitlement.

Forward-looking statements

This Offer Document may contain forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "would", "could", or "should" and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Offer Document, are expected to take place.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and management of the Company. Key risks associated with an investment in the Company are detailed in Section 3. These and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

The Company has no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Offer Document, except where required by law.

The Company cannot and does not give assurances that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this Offer Document will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Privacy

The Company collects information about each Applicant provided on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes of processing the Application and, if the Application is successful, to administer the Applicant's security holding in the Company.

By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, each Applicant agrees that the Company may use the information provided by an Applicant on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes set out in this Offer Document and may disclose it for those purposes to the Share Registry, the Company's related bodies corporate, agents, contractors and third party service providers, including mailing houses and professional advisers, and to ASX and regulatory authorities.

If you do not provide the information required on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, the Company may not be able to accept or process your Application. An Applicant has a right to gain access to the information that the Company holds about that person subject to certain exemptions under law. A fee may be charged for access. Access requests must be made in writing to the Company's registered office.

Rounding

Any discrepancies between totals and sums and components in tables and figures contained in this Offer Document are due to rounding.

Glossary

Defined terms used in this Offer Document are set out in the glossary of terms in Section 5.

CORPORATE DIRECTORYDirectors

Mr Ian Gandel Non-Executive Chairman Mr Stephen Johnston Managing Director Mr Tony Lethlean Non-Executive Director Mr Robert Tolliday Company Secretary Registered Office Address: Suite 3, 51-55 City Road Southbank VIC 3006 Tel: +61 3 9697 9090 Fax: +61 3 9697 9090 Email: info@allianceresources.com.au Website: www.allianceresources.com.au ASX Code: AGS Share Registry Address: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited 452 Johnston Street Abbotsford VIC 3067 Tel: 1300 850 505 Fax: +61 3 9473 2500 Lawyers HWL Ebsworth Lawyers Level 26, 530 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Underwriter

Patersons Securities Limited Level 15, 333 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000