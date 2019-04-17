Alliance Resources : Weednanna Gold Project Scoping Study

Log in
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 April 2019

ASX Code: AGS

ALLIANCE CONFIRMS POSITIVE & ROBUST SCOPING STUDY AT

WEEDNANNA GOLD PROJECT, SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Alliance Resources Ltd (ASX: AGS) is pleased to report that independent consultant Mining One Pty Ltd has completed a Scoping Study on the Company's 100% owned Weednanna Gold Project in South Australia.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

The Scoping Study referred to in this announcement is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of a combined open pit and underground mine and gold processing plant constructed onsite at the Weednanna project.

The Scoping Study has been prepared to an accuracy level of ±35%. In accordance with ASX Listing Rules, the Company advises it is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of ore reserves. Further exploration and evaluation work including infill drilling and appropriate studies are required before the Company will be in a position to estimate any ore reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case.

The mineral resources underpinning the Scoping Study are based on 49% Indicated resources and 51% Inferred resources. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of further mineral resources.

The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined in this announcement. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved.

To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding of in the order of $40-$48 million would likely be required. Potential types of funding that may be considered at the appropriate time include debt and equity financing. Debt financing may require a bankable feasibility study to be completed on the project. Investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company's existing shares.

It is also possible that Company could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce Company's proportionate ownership of the project.

Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.

HIGHLIGHTS

Independent consultant Mining One Pty Ltd has completed a Scoping Study confirming a positive and robust gold project at Weednanna which includes the construction of a new 250,000 tpa gold processing plant and tailings storage facility (TSF)

Processing Plant & TSF Capital: $36 million (approximate)

Open Pit pre-strip: $8 million (approximate)

Existing Mineral Resources 1.097 million tonnes grading 5.1 g/t gold for 181,000 oz gold (49% Indicated, 51% Inferred)

The gold mineralisation at Weednanna remains open along strike and at depth and there is significant potential to increase the existing mineral resources

Given these positive outcomes, the Company has now commenced further drilling to:

oInfill the Inferred mineral resources in order to increase the classification to Indicated mineral

resources

oDefine the limits of and extend the existing gold shoots, and explore for new gold shoots within the deposit

The aim of this work is to develop knowledge of the deposit to a level which will support a higher level study (pre-feasibility or feasibility study); to increase the mineral resources and to commence the project approvals process. The above work program is expected to take 12 months to complete.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance or the Company) is pleased to report that independent consultant Mining One Pty Ltd has completed a Scoping Study on the Company's 100% owned Weednanna Gold Deposit in South Australia.

Mining One Pty Ltd has completed a Scoping Study (+/- 35% accuracy) into the potential viability of the Mineral Resources at the project to support a new 250,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) gold processing facility on site, including but not limited to:

Open pit and underground mine designs;

Life-of-mineschedules;

Processing plant flow sheet design, capital and operating costs provided by BHM Process Consultants;

Capital and operating costs for non-process infrastructure;

Consideration of geotechnical matters relating to the proposed open pit and underground mines;

Ground water and surface water assessments (Hydrology and Risk Consulting Pty Ltd)

Preliminary design estimate for the tails storage facility;

Preliminary design estimate for site non-process infrastructure;

Accommodation using Alliance's Kimba mine camp;

Assessment of the permitting requirements to establish a gold mining and processing operation, including a review of environmental, heritage and groundwater supply work completed by Ironclad Mining Ltd and other consultants, gap analysis and identification of critical path (AECOM Australia Pty Ltd)

The results of the Scoping Study confirm a positive and robust gold project at Weednanna which includes the construction of a new 250,000 tpa gold processing plant and tailings storage facility costing approximately $36 million.

Managing Director Steve Johnston stated: "The Directors are delighted with the results of the Scoping Study and have determined that the outcomes provide strong encouragement for Alliance to commit to the next stage of its exploration and development program. To this end the Company advises that drilling, to extend the mineral

resource and to infill the Inferred mineral resources in order to increase the ratio of Indicated mineral resources, has already commenced."

The Scoping Study results should be read in the context of the Cautionary Statements set out above.

LOCATION

The project is located on Exploration Licence 6188, which forms part of the broader Wilcherry project, owned 100% by Alliance Craton Explorer Pty Ltd and is located 105 km WNW of Whyalla and 45 km NNE of the township of Kimba, South Australia (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Weednanna Gold Project location

SCOPING STUDY SUMMARY

Mining One Pty Ltd (Mining One) was engaged by Alliance to carry out a Scoping Study on its Weednanna Gold Deposit, producing a high-level indicative mining and processing schedule, inclusive of a high-level financial analysis.

Using the previously reported Mineral Resource Estimate (Mining One, 2018) Mining One has conducted open pit and underground mine designs and schedules to a scoping level of accuracy. The general layout of the two viable open pits, waste rock dump and underground mine is depicted in Figure 2.

The surface infrastructure has been located, where possible, outside the footprint of the former conceptual iron (magnetite) pit of previous tenement holder Ironclad Mining Ltd, to ensure the iron resource remains an option to be mined in the future. The process plant and tailing storage facility (TSF) are located outside a nominal 600m radius blast exclusion zone.

In the financial model a combined schedule has been created with the start date of the open pit development commencing in month 1, open pit ROM production commencing in month 9, process plant start-up in month 10, underground development commencing in month 16 and underground ROM production commencing in month 20. At this stage no attempt at optimising the combined schedule has been made.

The schedule and associated financial model demonstrate that the combined operation is positive.

Figure 2 - General layout of the viable open pits (green), waste rock dump (purple) and underground mine

MINERAL RESOURCES

The Scoping Study is based on the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the project, classified in accordance with the JORC Code, as follows:

Classification

Tonnes

Grade (g/t gold)

Gold (Ounces)

Indicated

590,000

4.6

88,000

Inferred

507,000

5.7

93,000

Total

1,097,000

5.1

181,000

The reported Mineral Resource is that proportion of gold contained within $2,000 AUD pit shells (>0.5 g/t gold) and >2.0 g/t gold underground potential.

The Mineral Resources underpinning the Scoping Study have been prepared by Mr Stuart Hutchin of Mining One Pty Ltd in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code (2012).

Refer to the Appendix 1 for further details on the Mineral Resource estimation, including geology, mineralisation, block modelling, grade estimation, tonnes estimation, classification and reporting.

MINING FACTORS AND ASSUMPTIONS

The mineral resource at Weednanna consists of mineralised zones that can be mined by open pit and underground mining methods. Mining One has conducted conceptual mine designs for both mining methods and combined the results of both in an overall Production Target and mine schedule.

Open Pit Mine Design

The pit optimisation has been performed using modelling information for the Wilcherry Hill area, and incorporates geological, geotechnical, metallurgical and financial data. The data used has been provided by Alliance and is based on previous studies performed for the Wilcherry Hill Iron Project (Ironclad). Where no data is available, Mining One has used data from known projects with similar attributes to the Weednanna gold project to provide reasonable assumptions and benchmarks.

Underground / Open Pit Interface

In order to determine the best mining method for the mineralised domains, a basic Minable Shape Optimisation scenario was run to allow the open pit optimisation to determine the most cost effective way of mining certain mineralised blocks. Those mineralised blocks can theoretically be mined via surface mining methods or underground mining methods.

The underground zones generated from the Minable Shape Optimiser were used to code the block model in preparation for open pit optimisation. The following basic parameters were used for the Minable Shape Optimiser sequence:

Cut-offgrade: 1.15 g/t Au

Minimum stope width: 2.5 m

Maximum stope length: 100 m

Minimum waste pillar width: 8 m

Maximum stope height: 20 m

Stope length: 20 m

The shapes generated were used as a guideline for blocks that could potentially be mined from underground. The above parameters were used to delineate these potential underground mining zones and do not represent individual stopes. The parameters that were ultimately used for the estimation of the underground stoping are discussed in the sub-section entitled 'Underground Mine Design'.

Block Model Preparation

The block model was prepared for Whittle optimisation by ensuring all relevant optimisation parameters were coded into the model prior to import into Whittle. These optimisation parameters are as follows:

Mining Costs

Processing Costs

Material type (incorporating resource category, rock type and stope information) and

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 00:12:06 UTC
