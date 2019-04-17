Alliance Resources : Weednanna Gold Project Scoping Study

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
HIGHLIGHTS
Independent consultant Mining One Pty Ltd has completed a Scoping Study confirming a positive and robust gold project at Weednanna which includes the construction of a new 250,000 tpa gold processing plant and tailings storage facility (TSF)
Processing Plant & TSF Capital: $36 million (approximate)
Open Pit pre-strip: $8 million (approximate)
Existing Mineral Resources 1.097 million tonnes grading 5.1 g/t gold for 181,000 oz gold (49% Indicated, 51% Inferred)
The gold mineralisation at Weednanna remains open along strike and at depth and there is significant potential to increase the existing mineral resources
Given these positive outcomes, the Company has now commenced further drilling to:
oInfill the Inferred mineral resources in order to increase the classification to Indicated mineral
resources
oDefine the limits of and extend the existing gold shoots, and explore for new gold shoots within the deposit
The aim of this work is to develop knowledge of the deposit to a level which will support a higher level study (pre-feasibility or feasibility study); to increase the mineral resources and to commence the project approvals process. The above work program is expected to take 12 months to complete.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance or the Company) is pleased to report that independent consultant Mining One Pty Ltd has completed a Scoping Study on the Company's 100% owned Weednanna Gold Deposit in South Australia.
Mining One Pty Ltd has completed a Scoping Study (+/- 35% accuracy) into the potential viability of the Mineral Resources at the project to support a new 250,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) gold processing facility on site, including but not limited to:
Open pit and underground mine designs;
Life-of-mineschedules;
Processing plant flow sheet design, capital and operating costs provided by BHM Process Consultants;
Capital and operating costs for non-process infrastructure;
Consideration of geotechnical matters relating to the proposed open pit and underground mines;
Ground water and surface water assessments (Hydrology and Risk Consulting Pty Ltd)
Preliminary design estimate for the tails storage facility;
Preliminary design estimate for site non-process infrastructure;
Accommodation using Alliance's Kimba mine camp;
Assessment of the permitting requirements to establish a gold mining and processing operation, including a review of environmental, heritage and groundwater supply work completed by Ironclad Mining Ltd and other consultants, gap analysis and identification of critical path (AECOM Australia Pty Ltd)
The results of the Scoping Study confirm a positive and robust gold project at Weednanna which includes the construction of a new 250,000 tpa gold processing plant and tailings storage facility costing approximately $36 million.
Managing Director Steve Johnston stated: "The Directors are delighted with the results of the Scoping Study and have determined that the outcomes provide strong encouragement for Alliance to commit to the next stage of its exploration and development program. To this end the Company advises that drilling, to extend the mineral