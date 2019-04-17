Alliance Resources : Weednanna Gold Project Scoping Study

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 April 2019 ASX Code: AGS

ALLIANCE CONFIRMS POSITIVE & ROBUST SCOPING STUDY AT

WEEDNANNA GOLD PROJECT, SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Alliance Resources Ltd (ASX: AGS) is pleased to report that independent consultant Mining One Pty Ltd has completed a Scoping Study on the Company's 100% owned Weednanna Gold Project in South Australia.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

The Scoping Study referred to in this announcement is a preliminary technical and economic study of the potential viability of a combined open pit and underground mine and gold processing plant constructed onsite at the Weednanna project.

The Scoping Study has been prepared to an accuracy level of ±35%. In accordance with ASX Listing Rules, the Company advises it is based on low level technical and economic assessments that are not sufficient to support the estimation of ore reserves. Further exploration and evaluation work including infill drilling and appropriate studies are required before the Company will be in a position to estimate any ore reserves or to provide any assurance of an economic development case.

The mineral resources underpinning the Scoping Study are based on 49% Indicated resources and 51% Inferred resources. There is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of further mineral resources.

The Scoping Study is based on the material assumptions outlined in this announcement. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While the Company considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the Scoping Study will be achieved.

To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the Scoping Study, funding of in the order of $40-$48 million would likely be required. Potential types of funding that may be considered at the appropriate time include debt and equity financing. Debt financing may require a bankable feasibility study to be completed on the project. Investors should note that there is no certainty that the Company will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. It is also possible that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Company's existing shares.

It is also possible that Company could pursue other 'value realisation' strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce Company's proportionate ownership of the project.

Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the Scoping Study.