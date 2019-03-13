Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Alliance Resources Limited    AGS   AU000000AGS2

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED

(AGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Resources : Wilcherry Project Now 100% Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:03am EDT

13 March 2019

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD

ASX: AGS

ABN: 38 063 293 336

Market Cap: $9.9M @ $0.095

Shares on issue: 104,293,923

Principal Office:

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road Southbank Victoria 3006 AUSTRALIA

Tel: +61 3 9697 9090 Fax: +61 3 9697 9091

Email: info@allianceresources.com.au

Web: www.allianceresources.com.au

Projects:

Wilcherry, SA (100%): gold and base metals

Gundockerta Sth, WA (100%):gold-nickel

Nepean South, WA (100%): gold-nickel

Share Registry: Computershare Investor Services

GPO Box 2975 Melbourne Victoria 300 AUSTRALIA

Tel: 1300 850 505 Fax: +61 3 9473 2500

WILCHERRY PROJECT NOW 100% ALLIANCE

Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance) is pleased to announce that completion of sale and purchase agreement for Alliance's 100% owned subsidiary Alliance Craton Explorer Pty Ltd (ACE) to acquire following:

  • The balance of the Wilcherry Project, South Australia (approximately 18.59%) that it did not already own, and

  • ● An 80 person camp on leasehold land located in the township of Kimba,

South Australia

Refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2019 for further details of the transaction.

ACE now holds 100% ownership of the Wilcherry Project, which includes the high-grade Weednanna Gold Deposit where a mining and processing scoping study is in progress.

For further information on Alliance Resources Ltd please visit the Company's website at www.allianceresources.com.au or contact:

Steve Johnston Managing Director T: +61 3 9697 9090

E: info@allianceresources.com.au E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

Alliance Resources Ltd ASX Announcement 13 March 2019

Secures Strategic Gold Asset

Peter Taylor Investor Relations T: 0412 036 231

1

Disclaimer

Alliance Resources Limited published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 04:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
12:03aALLIANCE RESOURCES : Wilcherry Project Now 100% Alliance
PU
03/06ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Nine New Gold Targets Indicated in 3DIP Survey at Weednanna
PU
03/04TYRANNA RESOURCES : Alliance Resources Ltd - High Grade Gold Results Continue to..
AQ
03/03ALLIANCE RESOURCES : High Grade Gold Results Continue to Grow Weednanna
PU
02/19ALLIANCE RESOURCES : RIU Explorers Perth 19 Feb 2019 - MD's Company Presentation
PU
02/01ALLIANCE RESOURCES : to Acquire 100% of Wilcherry Project to Acquire 100% of Wil..
AQ
02/01ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED : - 2nd Quarter Activity and Cashflow Report
AQ
01/29ALLIANCE RESOURCES : Aircore Drilling Results - Weednanna East Prospect
PU
01/04ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L P : Completes Purchase of Oil and Gas Mineral Inter..
AQ
2018ALLIANCE RESOURCES : SAEMC - 7 December 2018 - Exploration Manager's Presentatio..
PU
More news
Chart ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alliance Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Fredrick Johnston Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Jeffrey Gandel Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Paul Tolliday Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Lethlean Independent Non-Executive Director
Mumena Mushinge Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LIMITED7
BHP GROUP LTD6.69%124 238
BHP GROUP PLC5.72%124 238
RIO TINTO11.80%92 622
RIO TINTO LIMITED14.68%92 622
ANGLO AMERICAN14.27%37 017
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.