Alliance Resources : Wilcherry Project Now 100% Alliance

13 March 2019
ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD
WILCHERRY PROJECT NOW 100% ALLIANCE
Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance) is pleased to announce that completion of sale and purchase agreement for Alliance's 100% owned subsidiary Alliance Craton Explorer Pty Ltd (ACE) to acquire following:
South Australia
Refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2019 for further details of the transaction.
ACE now holds 100% ownership of the Wilcherry Project, which includes the high-grade Weednanna Gold Deposit where a mining and processing scoping study is in progress.
Secures Strategic Gold Asset
