Alliance Resources : Wilcherry Project Now 100% Alliance

13 March 2019

ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD

ASX: AGS

ABN: 38 063 293 336

Market Cap: $9.9M @ $0.095

Shares on issue: 104,293,923

Principal Office:

Suite 3, 51-55 City Road Southbank Victoria 3006 AUSTRALIA

Tel: +61 3 9697 9090 Fax: +61 3 9697 9091

Email: info@allianceresources.com.au

Web: www.allianceresources.com.au

Projects:

Wilcherry, SA (100%): gold and base metals

Gundockerta Sth, WA (100%):gold-nickel

Nepean South, WA (100%): gold-nickel

Share Registry: Computershare Investor Services

GPO Box 2975 Melbourne Victoria 300 AUSTRALIA

Tel: 1300 850 505 Fax: +61 3 9473 2500

WILCHERRY PROJECT NOW 100% ALLIANCE

Alliance Resources Ltd (Alliance) is pleased to announce that completion of sale and purchase agreement for Alliance's 100% owned subsidiary Alliance Craton Explorer Pty Ltd (ACE) to acquire following:

● The balance of the Wilcherry Project, South Australia (approximately 18.59%) that it did not already own, and

● An 80 person camp on leasehold land located in the township of Kimba,

South Australia

Refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2019 for further details of the transaction.

ACE now holds 100% ownership of the Wilcherry Project, which includes the high-grade Weednanna Gold Deposit where a mining and processing scoping study is in progress.

For further information on Alliance Resources Ltd please visit the Company's website at www.allianceresources.com.au or contact:

Steve Johnston Managing Director T: +61 3 9697 9090

E: info@allianceresources.com.au E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

Alliance Resources Ltd ASX Announcement 13 March 2019

Secures Strategic Gold Asset

Peter Taylor Investor Relations T: 0412 036 231

1