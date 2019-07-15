Log in
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

Alliance Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/15/2019

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Director Purchase date Number of shares purchased Price paid per share (£) Resultant interest in shares
Chris Samuel 12.07.19 35 8.1745 60,916

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

    		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
      		Name Chris Samuel
        		Reason for notification
          		Position/Status Non-Executive Director
            		Initial notification/Amendment Increase in beneficial interest following purchase of shares (within Fund & Share Account pursuant to regular standing instruction).
              		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
                		Name Alliance Trust PLC
                  		LEI 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
                    		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
                      		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC
                      Identification code Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98
                        		Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
                          		Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
                          £8.1745 35
                            		Aggregated Information Not applicable - Single transaction
                              		Date of transaction 12 July 2019
                                		Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
                                Name of contact Lisa Brown
                                Telephone Number +44 (0)1382 938320
                                Date of notification 15 July 2019

                                Alliance Trust plc published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 13:39:05 UTC
