Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business on Friday 31 May 2019:
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 791.0p
- including income, 798.8p
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 782.7p
- including income, 790.5p
For further information, please contact:-
|
|
Alliance Trust PLC
|
Tel. +44 (0)1382 321010
Notes
-
Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
-
The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
Disclaimer
Alliance Trust plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:18:03 UTC