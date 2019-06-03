Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business on Friday 31 May 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 791.0p

- including income, 798.8p

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 782.7p

- including income, 790.5p

For further information, please contact:-

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 321010

