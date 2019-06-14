Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business on Thursday 13 June 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 822.5p

- including income, 827.7p

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 813.8p

- including income, 819.0p

