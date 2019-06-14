Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Alliance Trust PLC    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/14 10:05:44 am
772 GBp   -0.26%
09:44aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
06/12ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
06/10ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 09:44am EDT

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business on Thursday 13 June 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 822.5p

- including income, 827.7p
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 813.8p

- including income, 819.0p

For further information, please contact:-

Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 321010

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 3.490p, due to be paid on 1 July 2019, has been deducted from each of the 'including income' figures cited above as from 6 June 2019, being the date upon which the Company's shares went ex-dividend.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
09:44aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
06/12ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
06/10ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
06/07ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Net Asset Value
AQ
06/06ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
06/06ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/05ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
06/04ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
06/03ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
05/30ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
More news
Chart ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Lord Robert Smith Chairman
Gregor Ninian Stewart Deputy Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Karl Stephen Sternberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC12.50%3 152
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS50.76%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV11.33%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.44%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP21.61%191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About