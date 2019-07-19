Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business on Thursday 18 July 2019:
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 866.1p
- including income, 872.1p
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 855.7p
- including income, 861.7p
For further information, please contact:-
|
|
Alliance Trust PLC
|
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
-
Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
-
The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
Disclaimer
Alliance Trust plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:19:04 UTC