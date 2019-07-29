Log in
Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

07/29/2019 | 11:25am EDT

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business on Friday 26 July 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 880.1p

- including income, 886.1p
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 869.2p

- including income, 875.2p

For further information, please contact:-

Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 15:24:09 UTC
