ALLIANCE TRUST PLC    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/12 10:30:05 am
810 GBp   +0.25%
10:16aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
08/09ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
08/07ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
News 
Official Publications

Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

08/12/2019 | 10:16am EDT

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business on Friday 9 August 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 861.2p

- including income, 868.0p
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 849.2p

- including income, 856.0p

For further information, please contact:-

Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 14:15:03 UTC
