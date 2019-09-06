Log in
Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

09/06/2019 | 10:42am EDT

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business on Thursday 5 September 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 853.2p

- including income, 857.4p
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 841.2p

- including income, 845.4p

For further information, please contact:-

Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 3.49p, due to be paid on 30 September 2019, has been deducted from each of the 'including income' figures cited above as from 5 September 2019, being the date upon which the Company's shares went ex-dividend.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 14:41:03 UTC
