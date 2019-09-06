Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business on Thursday 5 September 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 853.2p

- including income, 857.4p

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 841.2p

- including income, 845.4p

