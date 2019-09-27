Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business on Thursday 26 September 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 856.0p

- including income, 860.8p

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 843.4p

- including income, 848.2p

