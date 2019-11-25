Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Alliance Trust PLC    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/25 09:50:00 am
815 GBp   +0.25%
09:38aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11/21ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11/21ALLIANCE TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alliance Trust : Net Asset Value

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:38am EST

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

At the close of business on Friday 22 November 2019:

The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 869.2p

- including income, 875.6p
The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 857.9p

- including income, 864.3p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 14:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
09:38aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11/21ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11/21ALLIANCE TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
11/20ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11/18ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Net Asset Value
AQ
11/13ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
11/08ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11/06ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11/04ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
11/04ALLIANCE TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
More news
Chart ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Karl Stephen Sternberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC18.17%3 428
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.25.58%244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group