Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Alliance Trust PLC    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/01 07:01:00 am
613.5 GBp   -4.44%
06:36aBALANCING ACT : Securing Income and Growth
PU
03/31ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Net Asset Value
AQ
03/30ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balancing Act: Securing Income and Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 06:36am EDT

1966 is a year synonymous with many things, the space race, Geoff Hurst's extra-time goal and The Beatles' last tour being among them. A rather less well-known fact, but still significant for Alliance Trust investors, is that 1966 also marked the beginning of an impressive and proud record for the company.

Jump forward to today and Alliance Trust has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years since 1966 - one of only a handful of investment trusts to have achieved a rising dividend for more than half a century. It is a notable and proud achievement, and a position that Willis Towers Watson, the Trust's investment manager, intends to maintain. We may have been leading the refreshed investment strategy for approaching three years, but we understand the importance of this dividend for shareholders, particularly those who rely on us to provide a steady income during retirement, for example.

Income versus growth

In the wider investment world, often we can risk becoming too singular in our focus. Investors are quizzed on whether they are seeking 'income' or 'growth' from their portfolio, yet we argue, why not both?

When interest rates are at near historic lows, it may be tempting to seek out a high-yielding trust that will bump up your savings pot with rocketing dividend payments. This is all fair enough when times are good, but it is far more important to understand the sustainability of the dividend payments, particularly if we were to enter more difficult market conditions.

Similarly, a sole focus on capital growth and a rising share price can also lead to an investor being blindsided by impressive performance figures that, while strong in the short term, mean very little if the growth is countered by weakness over a longer period.

Some may look to extreme NAV growth as a sign of the health or success of a trust - but the need for a reliable, steady income stream should not be underestimated. One of the key benefits of the investment trust structure, is the ability to hold up to 15% of profits back in reserve, allowing us to build up cash in strong growth years, in order to maintain steady income payments in years that corporate profits may come under pressure.

Dividend payments are not just for income-seekers; as the numbers above show, they can have significant effects on the growth of your total por t folio.

Alliance Trust's 'rainy day fund' is significant, meaning we are well prepared for any potential pressure. Dividends can also be an important contributor to the growth of a savings pot, as the compounding effect of reinvesting dividend payments can have a huge impact on a portfolio over the years.

The power of compounding

Looking at total return - performance that takes into account both capital returns as well as if dividends were reinvested - and we can see the power of putting dividend payments to work by reinvesting them into Alliance Trust.

Over the last 20 years, a £1,000 investment with the dividends reinvested would have grown to £4,420, according to analysis by Willis Towers Watson. A £10,000 investment would have grown to £44,200.

Looking over an even longer period, back to 1967 and the time when Alliance Trust's consecutive dividend increases first began, the compounding effect is even more evident. A £1,000 investment made in 1967 would be worth £199,320 today if dividends were reinvested, while a £10,000 pot would now be worth a very impressive £1.9m.

Dividend payments are not just for income-seekers; as the numbers above show, they can have significant effects on the growth of your total portfolio.

Speaking as the investment manager of the Alliance Trust global equity portfolio, steadily rising dividend payments will remain one of our key priorities. Shooting the lights out with double-digit performance in the short term is not the aim. Of course we want to outperform wider markets, but we want to be confident that we can secure steady capital growth, as well as a stable, rising dividend, over the long term.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 10:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
06:36aBALANCING ACT : Securing Income and Growth
PU
03/31ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Net Asset Value
AQ
03/30ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
03/23ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : - Net Asset Value
AQ
03/20ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
03/19ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
AQ
03/19ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
03/17Investment companies increase dividends
AQ
03/16ALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
More news
Chart ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Karl Stephen Sternberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC-23.57%2 628
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.-53.87%129
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group