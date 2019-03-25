AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds : Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
04/04/2019
04/05/2019
04/26/2019
$0.0699 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
04/04/2019
04/05/2019
04/26/2019
$0.04581 per share of investment income
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)
04/04/2019
04/05/2019
04/26/2019
$0.04208 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
