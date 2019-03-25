Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc    AWF

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD INC

(AWF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds : Announce Distribution Rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

04/04/2019

04/05/2019

04/26/2019

$0.0699 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

04/04/2019

04/05/2019

04/26/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income








Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)

04/04/2019

04/05/2019

04/26/2019

$0.04208 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-300817942.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL H
04:07pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
04:07pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
02/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
02/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
02/22ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME : Reports Third Quarter Earnings
PR
01/28ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
01/28ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
2018ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
2018ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
2018ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME : Reports Second Quarter Earnings
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.