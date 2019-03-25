AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds : Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 04/04/2019 04/05/2019 04/26/2019 $0.0699 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 04/04/2019 04/05/2019 04/26/2019 $0.04581 per share of investment income













Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP) 04/04/2019 04/05/2019 04/26/2019 $0.04208 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds