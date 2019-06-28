Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc    AWF

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD INC

(AWF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds : Announce Distribution Rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:





FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

07/11/2019

07/12/2019

07/19/2019

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

07/11/2019

07/12/2019

07/19/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income
















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.




 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-300878013.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL H
04:07pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
04:07pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
05/31ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME : Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
PR
05/24ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
05/24ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
04/22ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
04/18ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : High Income Fund Conference Call
PR
03/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
03/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Month..
PR
02/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS : Announce Distribution Rates
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About