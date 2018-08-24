Log in
AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

08/24/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of July 31, 2018.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 

3.62%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 

2.58%

3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/27 

2.02%

4) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 

0.90%

5) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 4/22/21 - 1/26/27 

0.70%

6) Malaysia Government Bond Series 511 3.58%, 9/28/18 

0.66%

7) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.243%, 1/25/37 

0.60%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.57%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 

0.56%

10) U.S. Treasury Bonds  8.125%, 5/15/21 

0.52%

Investment Type

Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Energy

6.85%

Communications - Media

4.28%

Basic

3.60%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

2.95%

Communications - Telecommunications

2.75%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.28%

Capital Goods

1.70%

Services

1.65%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.61%

Technology

1.32%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.90%

Transportation - Services

0.75%

Other Industrial

0.64%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.36%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

31.76%

Credit Default Swaps

10.02%

SUBTOTAL

10.02%

Financial Institutions

Banking

4.62%

Finance

1.07%

Insurance

0.70%

Other Finance

0.45%

REITS

0.19%

Brokerage

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

7.16%

Utility

Electric

1.34%

Natural Gas

0.17%

SUBTOTAL

1.51%

SUBTOTAL

50.45%

Interest Rate Swaps

15.19%

Global Governments

12.70%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

9.15%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

1.07%

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.95%

SUBTOTAL

11.17%

Interest Rate Futures

7.37%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Credit Default Swaps

4.54%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

2.08%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.15%

SUBTOTAL

6.77%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Credit Default Swaps

0.70%

Corporates - Investment Grade

Financial Institutions

Insurance

1.81%

Banking

1.66%

REITS

0.22%

SUBTOTAL

3.69%

Industrial

Basic

0.65%

Energy

0.46%

Technology

0.43%

Capital Goods

0.26%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.23%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.19%

Other Industrial

0.14%

Communications - Media

0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.12%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.08%

Services

0.06%

Transportation - Airlines

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

2.79%

SUBTOTAL

0.00%

SUBTOTAL

6.48%

Total Return Swaps

4.78%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

4.33%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Energy

0.93%

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.89%

Basic

0.84%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.45%

Capital Goods

0.24%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.18%

Transportation - Services

0.15%

Technology

0.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05%

Transportation - Airlines

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

3.81%

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.22%

Finance

0.05%

Insurance

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.28%

Utility

Electric

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

0.13%

SUBTOTAL

4.22%

Bank Loans

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.10%

Capital Goods

0.40%

Services

0.35%

Technology

0.33%

Energy

0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.24%

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.23%

Other Industrial

0.22%

Communications - Telecommunications

0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.08%

Basic

0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.03%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

3.45%

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

0.09%

SUBTOTAL

3.54%

Common Stocks

1.92%

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Fixed Rate

1.10%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.35%

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

1.54%

Preferred Stocks

Industrial

0.71%

Financial Institutions

0.18%

Utility

0.03%

SUBTOTAL

0.92%

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.66%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.48%

Investment Companies

Funds and Investment Trusts

0.46%

SUBTOTAL

0.46%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.46%

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

Currency Instruments

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.14%

SUBTOTAL

0.14%

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.12%

SUBTOTAL

0.12%

Whole Loan Trusts

Performing Asset

0.06%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

Options Purchased - Puts

Options on Forward Contracts

0.04%

Swaptions

0.02%

SUBTOTAL

0.06%

Warrants

0.02%

Options Purchased - Calls

Options on Equities

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

0.01%

Swaptions

-0.01%

Put Options Written

-0.04%

Call Options Written

-0.04%

Equity Futures

Equity Index Futures

-0.05%

SUBTOTAL

-0.05%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-2.89%

Net Cash Equivalents

Investment Companies

2.84%

Cash

1.78%

Governments - Treasuries

0.26%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

0.13%

Foreign Currency

0.01%

SUBTOTAL

5.02%

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-7.33%

Swaps Offsets

-35.39%

SUBTOTAL

-42.72%

Total

100.00%

Country Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States

65.75%

Brazil

4.02%

United Kingdom

2.45%

Argentina

2.45%

Canada

1.92%

France

1.72%

Luxembourg

1.71%

Netherlands

1.21%

Italy

1.16%

Indonesia

1.16%

Dominican Republic

1.08%

Switzerland

0.91%

Spain

0.89%

Malaysia

0.86%

Ireland

0.82%

Turkey

0.81%

Mexico

0.73%

Russia

0.68%

Egypt

0.65%

Colombia

0.62%

Sri Lanka

0.61%

South Africa

0.58%

Zambia

0.55%

Ivory Coast

0.52%

Ukraine

0.48%

Jamaica

0.42%

Cayman Islands

0.38%

India

0.37%

United Arab Emirates

0.31%

Gabon

0.25%

Denmark

0.25%

Germany

0.22%

Angola

0.21%

Venezuela

0.20%

Mongolia

0.20%

Nigeria

0.19%

Israel

0.19%

Norway

0.18%

Guatemala

0.17%

Ghana

0.16%

Ecuador

0.15%

El Salvador

0.15%

Bahrain

0.14%

Sweden

0.14%

Macau

0.13%

Chile

0.13%

Kenya

0.12%

Cameroon

0.11%

Uruguay

0.11%

Kazakhstan

0.09%

Honduras

0.09%

Peru

0.08%

Senegal

0.08%

Costa Rica

0.07%

Lebanon

0.07%

Australia

0.06%

Iraq

0.06%

Jordan

0.05%

Finland

0.05%

China

0.04%

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.02%

Belarus

0.02%

Total Investments

100.00%

Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio %

United States Dollar

100.73%

Australian Dollar

0.90%

Malaysian Ringgit

0.89%

Argentine Peso

0.87%

Mexican Peso

0.55%

Chilean Peso

0.51%

Sri Lankan Rupee

0.51%

Indian Rupee

0.48%

Russian Rubles

0.48%

Egypt Pound

0.39%

Norwegian Krone

0.39%

Dominican Peso

0.27%

South African Rand

0.26%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

0.24%

Swedish Krona

0.16%

Uruguayan Peso

0.06%

Euro

0.05%

Swiss Franc

-0.01%

Colombian Peso

-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah

-0.15%

Polish Zloty

-0.26%

Brazilian Real

-0.40%

Singapore Dollar

-0.50%

New Turkish Lira

-0.57%

Canadian Dollar

-0.62%

Israeli New Shekel

-0.64%

New Zealand Dollar

-0.73%

Great British Pound

-0.81%

Japanese Yen

-1.31%

Taiwan New Dollar

-1.73%

Total Net Assets

100.00%

Credit Rating

Portfolio %

AAA

8.54%

AA

0.76%

A

2.70%

BBB

15.18%

BB

28.50%

B

25.26%

CCC

5.25%

CC

0.54%

C

0.29%

D

0.07%

Not Rated

6.85%

Short Term Investments

3.24%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-2.89%

N/A

5.71%

Total

100.00%

Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year

13.40%

1 to 5 years

36.76%

5 to 10 years

35.92%

10 to 20 years

7.75%

20 to 30 years

3.44%

More Than 30 years

0.79%

Other

1.94%

Total Net Assets

100.00%

Portfolio Statistics:

Average Coupon:

7.00%

Average Bond Price:

100.81

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00%

Investment Operations:

35.25%

Preferred stock:

0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00%

VMTP Shares:

0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:

35.25%

Average Maturity:

6.36  Years

Effective Duration:

4.42  Years

Total Net Assets:

$1,151.08 Million

Net Asset Value:

$13.35

Number of Holdings:

1258

Portfolio Turnover:

34%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.







The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300702180.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
