AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21
2.51%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
2.29%
3) U.S. Treasury Notes 0.875%, 4/15/19
1.79%
4) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.60%
5) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30
0.69%
6) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
0.62%
7) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.59%
8) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.58%
9) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.669%, 1/25/37
0.55%
10) U.S. Treasury Bonds 8.125%, 5/15/21
0.53%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
6.00%
Communications - Media
3.72%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
3.13%
Basic
2.78%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.47%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.28%
Technology
1.66%
Services
1.58%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
1.45%
Capital Goods
1.42%
Transportation - Services
0.80%
Other Industrial
0.54%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.51%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.21%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
28.73%
Credit Default Swaps
13.51%
SUBTOTAL
13.51%
Financial Institutions
Banking
4.24%
Finance
1.30%
Insurance
0.81%
Other Finance
0.51%
REITS
0.31%
Brokerage
0.14%
SUBTOTAL
7.31%
Utility
Electric
0.82%
Natural Gas
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
0.99%
SUBTOTAL
50.54%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
9.30%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.89%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.88%
SUBTOTAL
11.07%
Global Governments
10.15%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
7.11%
Credit Default Swaps
1.45%
SUBTOTAL
8.56%
Interest Rate Futures
8.20%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
5.45%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.86%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.16%
SUBTOTAL
7.47%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
1.87%
Insurance
1.56%
REITS
0.30%
SUBTOTAL
3.73%
Industrial
Technology
0.50%
Basic
0.45%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.36%
Energy
0.33%
Capital Goods
0.25%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.24%
Other Industrial
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.14%
Communications - Media
0.14%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.08%
Services
0.06%
Transportation - Airlines
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
2.79%
Utility
Electric
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
6.54%
Total Return Swaps
5.77%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
3.86%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.86%
Basic
0.68%
Energy
0.58%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.36%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.20%
Transportation - Services
0.16%
Capital Goods
0.14%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.05%
Transportation - Airlines
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
3.06%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.24%
REITS
0.23%
Finance
0.05%
Insurance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.53%
Utility
Electric
0.25%
SUBTOTAL
0.25%
SUBTOTAL
3.84%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.28%
Capital Goods
0.48%
Energy
0.39%
Services
0.37%
Technology
0.37%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.23%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.23%
Other Industrial
0.17%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.11%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.09%
Basic
0.04%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.03%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
3.81%
SUBTOTAL
3.81%
Common Stocks
1.84%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.82%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.34%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.09%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
1.26%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.48%
SUBTOTAL
0.48%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.47%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.35%
SUBTOTAL
0.35%
Preferred Stocks
Financial Institutions
0.28%
Utility
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.30%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.28%
Local Governments - Regional Bonds
0.26%
Interest Rate Swaps
0.22%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
0.09%
Whole Loan Trusts
Performing Asset
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
0.03%
Options Purchased - Puts
Options on Forward Contracts
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.02%
Warrants
0.01%
Call Options Written
-0.01%
Put Options Written
-0.01%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
-0.04%
SUBTOTAL
-0.04%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.71%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
8.57%
Cash
1.43%
Foreign Currency
-0.01%
SUBTOTAL
9.99%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-8.23%
Swaps Offsets
-26.41%
SUBTOTAL
-34.64%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
68.79%
Brazil
4.24%
United Kingdom
2.08%
France
1.65%
Luxembourg
1.44%
Netherlands
1.42%
Canada
1.39%
Colombia
1.12%
Dominican Republic
1.09%
Italy
1.07%
Turkey
1.05%
Spain
1.00%
Argentina
0.93%
Switzerland
0.86%
Ireland
0.67%
Mexico
0.54%
Egypt
0.51%
Ukraine
0.48%
Kenya
0.45%
Nigeria
0.45%
Ivory Coast
0.43%
Russia
0.42%
Zambia
0.42%
India
0.35%
Bahrain
0.35%
Angola
0.33%
Jamaica
0.32%
United Arab Emirates
0.32%
South Africa
0.32%
Ecuador
0.29%
Cayman Islands
0.28%
Gabon
0.27%
Bermuda
0.25%
Denmark
0.25%
Senegal
0.24%
Mongolia
0.24%
Sweden
0.23%
Honduras
0.23%
China
0.23%
Venezuela
0.23%
Lebanon
0.23%
Germany
0.23%
Malaysia
0.21%
Norway
0.21%
Israel
0.20%
Macau
0.16%
Guatemala
0.13%
Costa Rica
0.13%
El Salvador
0.13%
Cameroon
0.12%
Uruguay
0.11%
Kazakhstan
0.10%
Indonesia
0.09%
Oman
0.09%
Sri Lanka
0.09%
Peru
0.09%
Ghana
0.08%
Trinidad & Tobago
0.08%
Iraq
0.06%
Jordan
0.06%
Finland
0.05%
Virgin Islands (BVI)
0.05%
Chile
0.03%
Australia
0.02%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.02%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
96.97%
South Korean Won
2.24%
Australian Dollar
1.38%
Polish Zloty
0.97%
Brazilian Real
0.86%
New Turkish Lira
0.73%
Norwegian Krone
0.60%
Great British Pound
0.55%
Argentine Peso
0.54%
Chilean Peso
0.50%
Dominican Peso
0.21%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.21%
Uruguayan Peso
0.11%
South African Rand
-0.01%
Colombian Peso
-0.03%
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
-0.18%
New Zealand Dollar
-0.49%
Indian Rupee
-0.50%
Euro
-0.68%
Swiss Franc
-0.77%
Canadian Dollar
-0.99%
Israeli New Shekel
-0.99%
Japanese Yen
-1.23%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
8.06%
AA
0.92%
A
2.50%
BBB
14.24%
BB
26.94%
B
23.88%
CCC
4.59%
CC
0.41%
C
0.30%
D
0.04%
Not Rated
6.52%
Short Term Investments
8.57%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.71%
N/A
3.74%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
17.35%
1 to 5 years
41.35%
5 to 10 years
31.64%
10 to 20 years
5.05%
20 to 30 years
2.32%
More Than 30 years
0.44%
Other
1.85%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.04%
Average Bond Price:
100.82
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
38.72%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
38.72%
Average Maturity:
5.30 Years
Effective Duration:
3.93 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,118.26 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.97
Number of Holdings:
1216
Portfolio Turnover:
34%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.