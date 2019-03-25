AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Log in
03/25/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28,2019.

 

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.



Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.51%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


2.29%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  0.875%, 4/15/19 


1.79%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


1.60%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 


0.69%

6) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.62%

7) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.59%

8) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 


0.58%

9) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 2.669%, 1/25/37 

0.55%

10) U.S. Treasury Bonds  8.125%, 5/15/21 


0.53%







Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy


6.00%

Communications - Media


3.72%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


3.13%

Basic


2.78%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.47%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.28%

Technology


1.66%

Services


1.58%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


1.45%

Capital Goods


1.42%

Transportation - Services


0.80%

Other Industrial


0.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.51%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.21%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


28.73%

Credit Default Swaps


13.51%

SUBTOTAL


13.51%

Financial Institutions



Banking


4.24%

Finance


1.30%

Insurance


0.81%

Other Finance


0.51%

REITS


0.31%

Brokerage


0.14%

SUBTOTAL


7.31%

Utility



Electric


0.82%

Natural Gas


0.17%

SUBTOTAL


0.99%

SUBTOTAL


50.54%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


9.30%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.89%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.88%

SUBTOTAL


11.07%

Global Governments


10.15%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


7.11%

Credit Default Swaps


1.45%

SUBTOTAL


8.56%

Interest Rate Futures


8.20%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


5.45%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.86%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.16%

SUBTOTAL


7.47%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


1.87%

Insurance


1.56%

REITS


0.30%

SUBTOTAL


3.73%

Industrial



Technology


0.50%

Basic


0.45%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.36%

Energy


0.33%

Capital Goods


0.25%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.24%

Other Industrial


0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.14%

Communications - Media


0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.08%

Services


0.06%

Transportation - Airlines


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


2.79%

Utility



Electric


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


6.54%

Total Return Swaps


5.77%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


3.86%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.86%

Basic


0.68%

Energy


0.58%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.36%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.20%

Transportation - Services


0.16%

Capital Goods


0.14%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.05%

Transportation - Airlines


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


3.06%

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.24%

REITS


0.23%

Finance


0.05%

Insurance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.53%

Utility



Electric


0.25%

SUBTOTAL


0.25%

SUBTOTAL


3.84%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.28%

Capital Goods


0.48%

Energy


0.39%

Services


0.37%

Technology


0.37%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.23%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.23%

Other Industrial


0.17%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.09%

Basic


0.04%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.03%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


3.81%

SUBTOTAL


3.81%

Common Stocks


1.84%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.82%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.34%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.09%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


1.26%

Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.48%

SUBTOTAL


0.48%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.47%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.35%

SUBTOTAL


0.35%

Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions


0.28%

Utility


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.30%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.28%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds


0.26%

Interest Rate Swaps


0.22%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


0.09%

Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


0.03%

Options Purchased - Puts



Options on Forward Contracts


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.02%

Warrants


0.01%

Call Options Written


-0.01%

Put Options Written


-0.01%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


-0.04%

SUBTOTAL


-0.04%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.71%

Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


8.57%

Cash


1.43%

Foreign Currency


-0.01%

SUBTOTAL


9.99%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-8.23%

Swaps Offsets


-26.41%

SUBTOTAL


-34.64%

Total


100.00%







Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


68.79%

Brazil


4.24%

United Kingdom


2.08%

France


1.65%

Luxembourg


1.44%

Netherlands


1.42%

Canada


1.39%

Colombia


1.12%

Dominican Republic


1.09%

Italy


1.07%

Turkey


1.05%

Spain


1.00%

Argentina


0.93%

Switzerland


0.86%

Ireland


0.67%

Mexico


0.54%

Egypt


0.51%

Ukraine


0.48%

Kenya


0.45%

Nigeria


0.45%

Ivory Coast


0.43%

Russia


0.42%

Zambia


0.42%

India


0.35%

Bahrain


0.35%

Angola


0.33%

Jamaica


0.32%

United Arab Emirates


0.32%

South Africa


0.32%

Ecuador


0.29%

Cayman Islands


0.28%

Gabon


0.27%

Bermuda


0.25%

Denmark


0.25%

Senegal


0.24%

Mongolia


0.24%

Sweden


0.23%

Honduras


0.23%

China


0.23%

Venezuela


0.23%

Lebanon


0.23%

Germany


0.23%

Malaysia


0.21%

Norway


0.21%

Israel


0.20%

Macau


0.16%

Guatemala


0.13%

Costa Rica


0.13%

El Salvador


0.13%

Cameroon


0.12%

Uruguay


0.11%

Kazakhstan


0.10%

Indonesia


0.09%

Oman


0.09%

Sri Lanka


0.09%

Peru


0.09%

Ghana


0.08%

Trinidad & Tobago


0.08%

Iraq


0.06%

Jordan


0.06%

Finland


0.05%

Virgin Islands (BVI)


0.05%

Chile


0.03%

Australia


0.02%

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.02%

Total Investments


100.00%







Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


96.97%

South Korean Won


2.24%

Australian Dollar


1.38%

Polish Zloty


0.97%

Brazilian Real


0.86%

New Turkish Lira


0.73%

Norwegian Krone


0.60%

Great British Pound


0.55%

Argentine Peso


0.54%

Chilean Peso


0.50%

Dominican Peso


0.21%

Malaysian Ringgit


0.21%

Uruguayan Peso


0.11%

South African Rand


-0.01%

Colombian Peso


-0.03%

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


-0.18%

New Zealand Dollar


-0.49%

Indian Rupee


-0.50%

Euro


-0.68%

Swiss Franc


-0.77%

Canadian Dollar


-0.99%

Israeli New Shekel


-0.99%

Japanese Yen


-1.23%

Total Net Assets


100.00%







Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


8.06%

AA


0.92%

A


2.50%

BBB


14.24%

BB


26.94%

B


23.88%

CCC


4.59%

CC


0.41%

C


0.30%

D


0.04%

Not Rated


6.52%

Short Term Investments


8.57%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.71%

N/A


3.74%

Total


100.00%







Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


17.35%

1 to 5 years


41.35%

5 to 10 years


31.64%

10 to 20 years


5.05%

20 to 30 years


2.32%

More Than 30 years


0.44%

Other


1.85%

Total Net Assets


100.00%







Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.04%

Average Bond Price:


100.82

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


38.72%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


38.72%

Average Maturity:


5.30  Years

Effective Duration:


3.93  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,118.26 Million

Net Asset Value:


$12.97

Number of Holdings:


1216

Portfolio Turnover:


34%


* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300817891.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
