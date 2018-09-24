Log in
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HGH INCM FD INC (AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd : Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

09/24/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

10/04/2018

10/05/2018

10/19/2018

$0.0699 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

10/04/2018

10/05/2018

10/19/2018

$0.04581 per share of investment income








Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)

10/04/2018

10/05/2018

10/19/2018

$0.04208 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-300717715.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein L.P.


© PRNewswire 2018
