AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
11/07/2019
11/08/2019
11/15/2019
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
11/07/2019
11/08/2019
11/15/2019
$0.04581 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
