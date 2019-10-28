Log in
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

10/28/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:


FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

11/07/2019

11/08/2019

11/15/2019

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

11/07/2019

11/08/2019

11/15/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income
















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.




 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-300946516.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
