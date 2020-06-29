AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund : Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 07/09/2020 07/10/2020 07/24/2020 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 07/09/2020 07/10/2020 07/24/2020 $0.05326 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds