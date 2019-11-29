AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2019 were $1,135,169,486 as compared with $1,135,779,375 on June 30, 2019 and $1,143,775,887 on September 30, 2018. On September 30, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.16 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Total Net Assets
$1,135,169,486
$1,135,779,375
$1,143,775,887
NAV Per Share
$13.16
$13.17
$13.26
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, total net investment income was $14,170,249 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $2,157,697 or $0.03 per share for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2019
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2019
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2018
Total Net Investment
Income
$14,170,249
$15,376,628
$16,125,662
Per Share
$0.16
$0.18
$0.19
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$2,157,697
$20,756,451
$4,214,714
Per Share
$0.03
$0.24
$0.04
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
