AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2019 were $1,153,599,298 as compared with $1,135,169,486 on September 30, 2019 and $1,068,220,256 on December 31, 2018. On December 31, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.38 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018







Total Net Assets $1,153,599,298 $1,135,169,486 $1,068,220,256 NAV Per Share $13.38 $13.16 $12.39 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019, total net investment income was $15,702,367 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $19,671,577 or $0.23 per share for the same period.



Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018







Total Net Investment Income $15,702,367 $14,170,249 $16,525,173 Per Share $0.18 $0.16 $0.19







Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $19,671,577 $2,157,697 $(73,998,441) Per Share $0.23 $0.03 $(0.86)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.