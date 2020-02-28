NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2019 were $1,153,599,298 as compared with $1,135,169,486 on September 30, 2019 and $1,068,220,256 on December 31, 2018. On December 31, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.38 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Total Net Assets
$1,153,599,298
$1,135,169,486
$1,068,220,256
NAV Per Share
$13.38
$13.16
$12.39
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019, total net investment income was $15,702,367 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $19,671,577 or $0.23 per share for the same period.
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2019
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2019
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2018
Total Net Investment
Income
$15,702,367
$14,170,249
$16,525,173
Per Share
$0.18
$0.16
$0.19
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$19,671,577
$2,157,697
$(73,998,441)
Per Share
$0.23
$0.03
$(0.86)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301013609.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.