ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUN

(AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter Earnings

02/28/2020 | 04:09pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2019 were $1,153,599,298 as compared with $1,135,169,486 on September 30, 2019 and $1,068,220,256 on December 31, 2018. On December 31, 2019, the net asset value per share was $13.38 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018





Total Net Assets

$1,153,599,298

$1,135,169,486

$1,068,220,256

NAV Per Share

$13.38

$13.16

$12.39

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019, total net investment income was $15,702,367 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $19,671,577 or $0.23 per share for the same period.


Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2019

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2019

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2018





Total Net Investment

  Income                    

$15,702,367

$14,170,249

$16,525,173

Per Share

$0.18

$0.16

$0.19





Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$19,671,577

$2,157,697

$(73,998,441)

Per Share

$0.23

$0.03

$(0.86)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.                                               

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301013609.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
