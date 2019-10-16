Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.    AB

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein L P : Five Lessons Packaged Target-Date Solutions Can Learn from Customization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 10:23am EDT

As defined contribution (DC) plan sponsors know, the US Department of Labor recommends considering both packaged and custom target-date strategies when choosing a solution. As we see it, packaged solutions can learn a few things from fully customized target-date solutions, which are generally used by large and megasize plan sponsors.

Selecting a target-date solution is a fiduciary act, and plan sponsors must work through the distinctions between custom and packaged approaches in order to decide which is the better fit for participants in their own plans. However, we don't think the choice necessarily needs to be black and white.

Here are five principles that we believe can raise the bar for packaged target-date solutions:

1) Separate Asset-Allocation and Manager-Selection Decisions

A well-designed asset allocation is fundamental to an effective target-date solution. The percentages of stocks, bonds and other investments, and the glide path-how those percentages evolve through participants' life stages-form the building blocks of a long-term investing strategy.

But it's also important to choose the best managers to run each target-date building block, and that poses a number of questions: How has a manager performed over time? Equally important, how has a manager fared in unfriendly markets? Is a manager nimble enough to make course corrections while adhering to the firm's investment philosophy? Does the manager complement other managers?

Not every firm has the same ability to design glide paths and choose managers. What's more, some may choose managers who include only their proprietary strategies in the portfolio mix, rather than managers who are the best fit for each asset class. This constraint limits the asset classes that can be used. It also introduces the risk of 'correlated alpha'-no manager outperforms all the time, which means that many of the underlying strategies may underperform simultaneously.

That's why we think it makes sense to assign the asset-allocation and manager-selection roles to different providers. This brings a measure of independent thinking and reduces the potential for conflict that arises when one manager wears both hats.

2) Use a Mix of Active and Passive Management

Passive management seems to be to the 'go-to' approach for many investors these days, but active management can be effective, too, offering more opportunities for alpha generation in markets such as small-cap stocks and high-yield bonds.

A target-date solution can spend its active 'budget' in these areas or in other diversifying asset classes to enhance risk-adjusted returns. At the same time, cost-efficient passive exposures can be used in highly competitive markets, such as large-cap stocks, where it's harder for active management to stand out. Using both approaches can result in an effective combination of cost-efficiency and alpha potential and facilitate a broader asset allocation, as we discuss in the next section.

3) Diversify Portfolios Beyond Stocks and Bonds

In our view, target-date solutions are best served by moving beyond the traditional 'two-asset' philosophy combining growth and defensive assets. Growth assets-namely, stocks-can drive long-term growth, but today's return expectations are lower. Defensive assets, such as high-quality bonds, may serve as an effective counterbalance, but low interest rates have little room to fall further, so bonds may be less able than usual to offset equity risk.

This conundrum highlights how important it is to upgrade asset allocations in order to manage downside risks. Building blocks that are often found in defined benefit plans-defensive equities, inflation strategies, real assets and alternative strategies-are less correlated with broad stock and bond markets. Integrating these strategies in a target-date allocation can help reduce overall risk and enhance return, which can aid in long-term wealth building.

4) Build in Tactical Flexibility to Cushion Against Downturns

Target-date glide paths are designed to gradually evolve asset allocations over time, based on an investor's age and targeted retirement date. That means more equity exposure to drive growth for younger investors and more bonds to add stability for investors moving closer to retirement. Think of it as a pilot plotting a careful course to reach a destination.

A sound glide path is a good strategic approach to adapting to investors' changing needs, but asset allocation also requires the flexibility to adjust to tough market conditions-making course corrections to handle pockets of turbulence. In certain market environments where volatility and downside risk have risen sharply, tactical decisions to de-risk can help reduce the damage from equity downturns-a key objective when trying to maximize the chances of retirement success.

5) Allocate for Tomorrow's Markets, Not Yesterday's

Markets evolve: results from the last three to five years won't repeat themselves over the next three to five years. That's why asset allocations need to be designed based on forward-looking capital-market views, rather than past market conditions.

There's no reason that packaged target-date solutions can't take a page or two from the flight plans of custom offerings. By leveraging the best practices of custom target-date design, packaged solutions have the potential to be better diversified, more sophisticated in their asset-allocation approach and more nimble in adjusting to changing market conditions.

Jennifer DeLong is Managing Director, Head-Defined Contribution at AB. Andrew Stumacher is Product Director-Custom Defined Contribution Solutions at AB.

'Target date' in a fund's name refers to the approximate year when a plan participant expects to retire and begin withdrawing from his or her account. Target-date funds gradually adjust their asset allocation, lowering risk as a participant nears retirement. Investments in target-date funds are not guaranteed against loss of principal at any time, and account values can be more or less than the original amount invested-including at the time of the fund's target date. Also, investing in target-date funds does not guarantee sufficient income in retirement.

The views expressed herein do not constitute research, investment advice or trade recommendations and do not necessarily represent the views of all AB portfolio-management teams.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 14:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING
10:23aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Five Lessons Packaged Target-Date Solutions Can Learn fr..
PU
10/15MUNI INVESTORS : Listen to the Market
PU
10/15ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN : Launches Syndicated Loan and CLO Management Business
PR
10/14ILLIQUID INVESTMENTS : Getting the Formula Right
PU
10/14ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Why It's Time for a Barbell Strategy
PU
10/10ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
10/09ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : AB Announces September 30, 2019 Assets Under Management
PR
10/07ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Will Municipal Bonds Continue to Deliver? An Investor Q&..
PU
10/07GLOBAL EQUITIES : Keeping Balance in a Wobbly World
PU
10/03ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Finding a Flexible, Plan Sponsor-Friendly Secure Income ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 339 M
EBIT 2019 746 M
Net income 2019 225 M
Finance 2019 2 185 M
Yield 2019 8,44%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
Capitalization 2 707 M
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,43  $
Last Close Price 28,02  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim Andrew Gingrich Chief Operating Officer
John C. Weisenseel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.2.56%2 707
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.57.97%31 146
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC20.65%26 237
LEGAL & GENERAL15.93%20 259
AMUNDI38.76%14 122
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-8.06%13 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group