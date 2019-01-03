AllianceBernstein LP : AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Announces Transfer of AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company's Interests in AllianceBernstein to a Newly-Created Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) announced today that EQH and
certain of its subsidiaries have executed a series of transactions that
transferred all of the interests in AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) held
directly or indirectly by EQH’s subsidiary AXA Equitable Life Insurance
Company (including units of the limited partnership interest in
AllianceBernstein L.P., units representing assignments of beneficial
ownership of limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein Holding
L.P. and shares of AllianceBernstein Corporation) to a newly-created
wholly-owned subsidiary of EQH. These transactions were undertaken in
order to simplify the EQH corporate structure and streamline EQH’s cash
flow and capital management.
ABOUT AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is one of the leading financial
services companies in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and
well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance
Company and AllianceBernstein. We have been helping clients prepare for
their financial future since 1859 and have a combined total of more than
12,100 employees and financial professionals, 5.3 million customer
relationships and $668 billion of assets under management (as of
09/30/18).
