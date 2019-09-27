Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein Holding LP    AB

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP

(AB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein LP : The Fed is Cutting Rates. Will That Be Enough?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:28pm EDT
Transcript:

The Fed has now cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at each of its last two meetings. The market is priced for, and most analysts expect, roughly one additional 25-basis-point rate cut in the next few months. We're a little more aggressive than that. We think that the Fed is likely to cut rates more than other people seem to expect.

The reason for that is simply that our economic view is a little bit more pessimistic. We're concerned about the forward-looking outlook. We think that the global slowdown and the accumulated effects of the trade war mean that the economy is likely to slow more than the consensus forecast expects. Now as a result of that we think that the Fed will respond by cutting rates a little bit further than the market expects. We think that that will be effective enough to prevent the economy from falling into a recession. But we have to acknowledge that there are risks there. And if the economy were to worsen more than we anticipate, it's highly likely that the Fed would have to cut its benchmark interest rate back to zero. We've spent a lot of time thinking about, and we expect that the market will spend time thinking about, what other policy tools might be available once the interest rate that the Fed targets is at zero. We think that there are still tools available there and there is some reason for optimism that they might be effective. I'll point to two specifically. Forward guidance, in which the Fed pledges not to raise interest rates either for a set period of time or until certain macroeconomic benchmarks are hit, is something that the Fed used effectively during the last crisis and it's something we think they would use again should the economy fall into a more negative situation.

I don't think there's any reason to doubt that the Fed would go back to quantitative easing as well, as it did during the last crisis. Quantitative easing, wherein the Fed expands its balance sheet, seems to have gone off and seems to have been effective without causing material risks to the economic outlook. It's something that they're comfortable with. And, while it might have been considered unconventional policy before, it's something that we think of as conventional policy now.

There is an unusual degree of dissension within the Fed at the moment. At their last meeting, while they did vote to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, two members of the committee voted not to cut rates at all and one member voted to cut them by 50 basis points. I think it's a good thing to see both points of view represented within the Fed, and over time I think that the dissension will sort of take care of itself. If we're right that the economy does slow, those who have been reluctant to cut rates will come along; and if the economy doesn't slow, if the labor market stays in solid shape, then the pressure for additional rate cuts will fade as well.

Eric Winograd is a Senior Economist at AB.

The views expressed herein do not constitute research, investment advice or trade recommendations and do not necessarily represent the views of all AB portfolio-management teams.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 18:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING
02:28pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : The Fed is Cutting Rates. Will That Be Enough?
PU
08:08aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : How to Invest in Technology As Regulators Defang Giants
PU
09/24ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : How High Yield May Reduce Portfolio Risk
PU
09/23US EQUITIES : Take Care with Leverage
PU
09/17ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : To Hedge or Not to Hedge? With Currency, It's a Vital Que..
PU
09/17ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : How Balanced Income Can Help in Today's Markets
PU
09/17ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Out of Balance? Growth vs. Yield in US Stock Valuations
PU
09/16ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : The Fed Has More in Its Policy Tool Kit Than You Might Th..
PU
09/16ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Evaluating Challenges to the Global Economic Outlook
PU
09/11ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Income Investing When (Trade) Tensions Run High
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 211 M
EBIT 2019 749 M
Net income 2019 229 M
Finance 2019 2 190 M
Yield 2019 8,14%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 2 848 M
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,43  $
Last Close Price 29,48  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim Andrew Gingrich Chief Operating Officer
John C. Weisenseel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP7.91%2 848
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC77.26%34 810
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC21.35%26 390
LEGAL & GENERAL6.75%18 091
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-3.37%14 435
AMUNDI35.18%13 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group