AllianceBernstein LP : Want to Reduce Downside Risk? A Barbell Strategy May Help

07/02/2019 | 12:43am EDT

Investors typically try to limit their downside risk in the late stages of the credit cycle. We think a credit barbell strategy can help.

Credit barbells can minimize risk while still delivering solid income because they pair growth-oriented credit assets with US Treasuries and other interest-rate-sensitive securities. The approach is designed to help investors avoid leaning too far in either direction-and overexposing themselves to a single risk.

As the Display illustrates, a generic barbell-composed of 65% US Treasuries and 35% global high-yield bonds-has had meaningfully shallower drawdowns than a high-yield-only allocation over the past two decades.

This result is largely because the interest-rate exposure-or duration-that US Treasuries provide can dampen risk when growth slows, while still providing decent returns. Through May 31, barbell investors would have received nearly 80% of the return that high-yield bonds offered-as measured by YTW-with considerably smaller drawdowns.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 04:42:05 UTC
