Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein Holding LP    AB

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP

(AB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein LP : Washington Helps Retirement Plan Quest for Secure Income

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 05:47pm EDT
Transcript:

Jennifer DeLong: Andrew, there's been a lot of momentum in Washington the past couple of years, and certainly this year, in support of retirement enhancements to the US retirement system. And in fact, there have actually been quite a few provisions related to lifetime income. Retirement income as a whole has really become quite the hot topic. Can you tell me a little bit about what's going on in Washington and why we think it's so important?

Andrew Stumacher: The SECURE Act really is the major piece of legislation. And there [are] really three components to it: the first being safe harbor for fiduciaries who choose to include an annuity within their retirement plan. And there's been regulation out there for this process. But parts of it are a bit vague, and what the SECURE Act aims to do is really clarify the third component of that. So, I'll just review those components quickly: The first one being [that] plan sponsors need to do an objective and thorough search for a provider. The second one being that they have to make sure the cost of the solution [is] appropriate for the benefit of the solution. And the third-which is the one that's a bit vague and hard for a plan sponsor to fully evaluate-is whether or not that annuity provider will be able to make good on any payments for many years out into the future.

What the SECURE Act says is basically, if the insurer and the state that issues the insured the ability to do business in that state are comfortable that they can meet that provision, then you as a plan sponsor have fulfilled your duty in evaluating that annuity provider. So that really sums up the safe harbor for annuity providers. But portability, as you know, is one of the major ones as well. And think about how unfair it would be for a participant who paid for a benefit for many years and wouldn't be able to take it with them.

JD: So what does the SECURE Act have-

AS: It allows essentially a distributed annuity from the plan, or the ability to roll your benefit over into an IRA, even if you haven't had a qualifying separation of service or a reason where you could normally take a distribution from your retirement plan.

JD: So if for example the plan sponsor decides to no longer offer that option, as a participant I'm not losing out on what I've paid for in terms of an insurance benefit.

AS: That's exactly right.

JD: Got it. And I know the third piece-providing lifetime income disclosures to participants. I think that one's pretty important. Can you tell me a little bit about that?

AS: What this mandates is that every participant disclosure statement will have to show both your accumulated savings and what that will convert to as income under certain assumptions provided by the DOL at retirement. And again, that's to get participants to focus on a number and say, 'Is that number going to be enough for me?' And get me to save more if it's not.

JD: We do know that the biggest thing that drives success in terms of having enough money for retirement is certainly getting participants to save more and at a much younger age. So, I think that's going to be a really important provision that hopefully we will see go through this year.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 21:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING
05:47pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Washington Helps Retirement Plan Quest for Secure Income
PU
09/04ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Does Your Target-Date Glide Path Suit Your Workforce?
PU
09/04ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Three Ways to Manage Fixed-Income Liquidity Risk
PU
09/03ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Why EM Corporate Debt Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
PU
08/30Illinois Debt Boosted After $14 Billion Bond Challenge Dismissed
DJ
08/29ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Investors Can Hold US Companies Accountable to Roundtable..
PU
08/22ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : The Investor's Survival Guide to a Long Life
PU
08/21ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Are Distressed Small Banks Putting China's Banking System..
PU
08/14ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Why Today's Inverted Yield Curve Isn't Necessarily a Rece..
PU
08/14ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Are European Energy Companies Sustainable Investments?
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 211 M
EBIT 2019 752 M
Net income 2019 229 M
Finance 2019 2 008 M
Yield 2019 8,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 2 841 M
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,43  $
Last Close Price 29,25  $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Zoellick Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Andrew Gingrich Chief Operating Officer
John C. Weisenseel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP7.61%2 841
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC71.02%33 719
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC27.51%27 731
LEGAL & GENERAL2.34%17 343
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-6.34%13 992
AMUNDI30.09%13 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group