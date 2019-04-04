AllianceBernstein LP : to Launch Two New Global Equity Canadian Trust Funds

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), a leading global investment firm, today announced the launch of two new Canadian Trust Funds (CTFs): the AB Canada Concentrated Global Equity Fund and the AB Canada Global Core Equity Fund. The new funds will be launched in the second quarter of 2019, growing AB's suite of CTFs to eight funds. Today's announcement follows the successful launch of the AB Canada Global Strategic Core Equity Fund and the AB Canada Emerging Markets Strategic Core Equity Fund, in 2018.

The AB CTFs are designed to provide qualified institutional investors a diverse set of solutions based on differentiated, high-conviction fundamental research and disciplined investment processes.

"After the success of our Global and Emerging Markets Strategic Core Equity Fund launches, we're thrilled to expand AB's suite of CTF solutions. This mix of global equities strategies will give our Canadian institutional partners a wider range of options, all of which are backed by AB's deep fundamental research and high-conviction active management philosophy," said AB CIO for Concentrated Global Growth Mark Phelps.

"AllianceBernstein has been working with Canadian investors since the 1970s and continually evolves alongside the investment landscape," said Wendy Brodkin, Managing Director for AB in Toronto. "Whether it is hedging against downside risk, reducing factor biases, or developing a concentrated active strategy, AB's suite of best-in-class strategies address a wide variety of needs for Canadian institutions."

Details on AB's three Global CTF strategies are included below:

AB Canada Concentrated Global Equity Fund

Seeks to achieve returns in line with the earnings growth of the companies we are invested in outperforming its benchmark in the medium and long term.

The portfolio focuses on roughly 35 high-quality stocks with underappreciated long-term growth potential, selected from a research-intensive universe of 100 stocks and screened for ESG factors

AB Canada Global Strategic Core Equity Fund

Seeks to outperform global equities while emphasizing downside protection with a target up-market capture of 90% and a down-market capture of 70%

The portfolio invests primarily in companies that we believe have sustainably profitable business models, fundamentally lower volatility and less downside risks in the future. Furthermore, we seek to achieve balanced exposure to quality, stability, and reasonable price in the portfolio

AB Canada Global Core Equity Fund

Seeks to outperform global equities while minimizing unintended factor risks relative to the benchmark, producing a smooth stream of positive relative returns

Strategy draws on robust research capabilities and a proven investment process to navigate various market environments and has generated a strong and consistent track record over time with stock selection as the primary source of alpha

This information has been provided by AB Canada, Inc. or Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC and is for general information purposes only. It should not be construed as advice as to the investing in or the buying or selling of securities, or as an activity in furtherance of a trade in securities. Neither AllianceBernstein Institutional Investments nor AllianceBernstein L.P. provides investment advice or deals in securities in Canada.

