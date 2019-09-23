Log in
US Equities: Take Care with Leverage

09/23/2019 | 08:12am EDT
Transcript:

When we think about how much leverage is being used right now by corporates, I reflect on the old saying: 'It's all fun and games until someone loses an eye.'

I think that's where we are right now in terms of there [being] a ton of leverage on corporate balance sheets, but rates are very low and the expectations are that rates will continue to stay low. If that's the case, it's not a problem. But if we have a whiff of inflation, if rates go up a little bit, if the economy slows further, there are going to be companies that are going to be in financial trouble two, three, four years down the road. So, not a problem today, but certainly something that we're paying a ton of attention to.

In terms of our portfolio, we are intentionally avoiding significant leverage. How do we do that? The great multinationals that have tons of cash on their balance sheet. Much of that cash was freed up in 2018 to come back to the US-companies like MasterCard, like Abbott Labs, like Microsoft.

In aggregate, our portfolio is net cash positive. On an aggregate basis, there is no debt. We like being in that position. Could returns be juiced a little bit by using more debt? Sure. But that introduces risk into the equation, and we're very happy to not have that risk in the portfolio.

As we think about the remainder of 2019, there are tons of crosscurrents out there. I think when you look at valuations, when you look at sentiment, when you look at the drivers behind economic growth over time, we're favorably disposed.

All of that said, I'd remind people that, over years and years of history, two-thirds of months are positive but one-third of months are negative. So, in a given year, you should expect four negative months. We've seen that with May; we've seen that with August. Will there be volatility? Absolutely. Count on it.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 211 M
EBIT 2019 751 M
Net income 2019 229 M
Finance 2019 2 193 M
Yield 2019 8,19%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,05x
Capitalization 2 837 M
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,43  $
Last Close Price 29,36  $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Zoellick Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Andrew Gingrich Chief Operating Officer
John C. Weisenseel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Denis Pierre Marie Duverne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP7.47%2 837
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC77.42%34 982
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC23.85%26 935
LEGAL & GENERAL9.44%18 749
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-1.08%14 778
AMUNDI37.02%14 030
