AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.56%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.22%
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32
2.01%
4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
1.98%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.71%
6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.68%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.64%
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.61%
9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.50%
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.47%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
18.40%
Airport
8.84%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.33%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.94%
Electric Utility
4.83%
Water & Sewer
3.00%
Prepay Energy
2.65%
Higher Education - Public
1.73%
Port
1.51%
Tobacco Securitization
1.47%
Industrial Development - Utility
1.02%
Higher Education - Private
0.59%
Senior Living
0.27%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.27%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
57.04%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.99%
State G.O.
6.60%
Local G.O.
3.69%
Tax-Supported State Lease
2.38%
Assessment District
2.09%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.58%
SUBTOTAL
34.33%
Prerefunded/ETM
6.98%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.87%
SUBTOTAL
0.87%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.78%
SUBTOTAL
0.78%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
11.68%
California
10.53%
Pennsylvania
8.22%
New Jersey
7.73%
Illinois
7.66%
Michigan
6.81%
Connecticut
5.35%
Texas
4.93%
Florida
4.27%
South Carolina
3.06%
Massachusetts
2.41%
Alabama
2.40%
Nebraska
1.98%
Wisconsin
1.68%
North Carolina
1.60%
Tennessee
1.57%
Minnesota
1.49%
Oklahoma
1.47%
Colorado
1.25%
Utah
1.19%
Hawaii
1.15%
Maryland
1.11%
Georgia
1.10%
District of Columbia
0.98%
Ohio
0.92%
Guam
0.87%
Kansas
0.85%
Kentucky
0.84%
Oregon
0.76%
Arizona
0.67%
West Virginia
0.66%
Puerto Rico
0.48%
Washington
0.39%
Louisiana
0.36%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.19%
Other
0.87%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
7.99%
AA
29.67%
A
38.25%
BBB
12.96%
BB
1.54%
B
0.19%
CC
0.26%
D
0.00%
Not Rated
1.29%
Pre-refunded Bonds
6.98%
Short-Term Investments
0.87%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.87%
1 to 5 years
0.94%
5 to 10 years
14.97%
10 to 20 years
43.33%
20 to 30 years
35.13%
More Than 30 years
4.76%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.32%
Average Coupon:
5.12%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.37%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.94%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
34.95%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.26%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.57 Years
Effective Duration:
4.92 Years
Total Net Assets:
$439.14 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.28
Number of Holdings:
171
Portfolio Turnover:
22%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.94% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.00% in issued and outstanding APS,34.95% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.370% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.