Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund    AFB

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INC

(AFB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of September 30,2019.


AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.








Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.56%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.22%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority  (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32

2.01%

4) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The)  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

1.98%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.71%

6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.68%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.64%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.61%

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.50%

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.47%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


18.40%

Airport


8.84%

Toll Roads/Transit


7.33%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


4.94%

Electric Utility


4.83%

Water & Sewer


3.00%

Prepay Energy


2.65%

Higher Education - Public


1.73%

Port


1.51%

Tobacco Securitization


1.47%

Industrial Development - Utility


1.02%

Higher Education - Private


0.59%

Senior Living


0.27%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.27%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


57.04%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


18.99%

State G.O.


6.60%

Local G.O.


3.69%

Tax-Supported State Lease


2.38%

Assessment District


2.09%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.58%

SUBTOTAL


34.33%

Prerefunded/ETM


6.98%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


0.87%

SUBTOTAL


0.87%

Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed


0.78%

SUBTOTAL


0.78%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

New York


11.68%

California


10.53%

Pennsylvania


8.22%

New Jersey


7.73%

Illinois


7.66%

Michigan


6.81%

Connecticut


5.35%

Texas


4.93%

Florida


4.27%

South Carolina


3.06%

Massachusetts


2.41%

Alabama


2.40%

Nebraska


1.98%

Wisconsin


1.68%

North Carolina


1.60%

Tennessee


1.57%

Minnesota


1.49%

Oklahoma


1.47%

Colorado


1.25%

Utah


1.19%

Hawaii


1.15%

Maryland


1.11%

Georgia


1.10%

District of Columbia


0.98%

Ohio


0.92%

Guam


0.87%

Kansas


0.85%

Kentucky


0.84%

Oregon


0.76%

Arizona


0.67%

West Virginia


0.66%

Puerto Rico


0.48%

Washington


0.39%

Louisiana


0.36%

Arkansas


0.32%

Indiana


0.20%

Iowa


0.19%

Other


0.87%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


7.99%

AA


29.67%

A


38.25%

BBB


12.96%

BB


1.54%

B


0.19%

CC


0.26%

D


0.00%

Not Rated


1.29%

Pre-refunded Bonds


6.98%

Short-Term Investments


0.87%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


0.87%

1 to 5 years


0.94%

5 to 10 years


14.97%

10 to 20 years


43.33%

20 to 30 years


35.13%

More Than 30 years


4.76%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


10.32%

Average Coupon:


5.12%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.37%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


3.94%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.95%

Total Fund Leverage:


39.26%*

Average Effective Maturity:


5.57  Years

Effective Duration:


4.92  Years

Total Net Assets:


$439.14 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.28

Number of Holdings:


171

Portfolio Turnover:


22%




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.94% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.00% in issued and outstanding APS,34.95%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.370% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300946508.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL
04:10pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
10/03ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/27ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Reports Third Quarter Earnings
PR
09/23ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
09/05ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/04ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Announces Completion Of Full Redemption O..
PR
08/23ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
08/05ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Announces Plan For Full Redemption Of 201..
PR
08/01ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/22ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : National Municipal Income Fund Releases M..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group