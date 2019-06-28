Log in
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM FND.

(AFB)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Earnings

06/28/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund* on April 30, 2019 were $426,858,609 as compared with $414,368,564 on January 31, 2019, and $500,410,576 on April 30, 2018.  On April 30, 2019, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.75 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


April 30, 2019


January 31, 2019


April 30, 2018

Total Net Assets

$426,858,609


$414,368,564


$500,410,576

NAV Per Share

$14.75


$14.32


$14.20

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936


28,744,936


28,744,936

For the period February 1, 2019 through April 30, 2019, total net investment income was $3,719,936 or $0.13 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $18,610,684 or $0.65 per share of common stock for the same period.


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2019


First Quarter

Ended

January 31, 2019


Second Quarter

Ended

April 30, 2018

Total Net Investment 
Income

$3,719,936


$4,175,237


$4,300,776

Per Share

$0.13


$0.15


$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

18,610,684


$12,235,254


($11,071,809)

Per Share

$0.65


$0.43


($0.39)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-300878020.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
