AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd : National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.51%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.26%
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32
2.12%
4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
1.79%
5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.70%
6) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.67%
7) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.48%
8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.47%
9) City of New York NY Series 2012I 5.00%, 8/01/28
1.46%
10) Chicago O'Hare International Airport Series 2016B 5.00%, 1/01/41
1.33%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
13.59%
Airport
9.49%
Toll Roads/Transit
6.62%
Electric Utility
5.98%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.15%
Water & Sewer
3.63%
Prepay Energy
2.49%
Higher Education - Public
1.83%
Port
1.50%
Tobacco Securitization
1.48%
Higher Education - Private
0.59%
Senior Living
0.27%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.27%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
52.08%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.98%
State G.O.
7.87%
Local G.O.
6.81%
Tax-Supported State Lease
3.07%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
1.15%
SUBTOTAL
36.88%
Prerefunded/ETM
10.07%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.80%
SUBTOTAL
0.80%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.17%
SUBTOTAL
0.17%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
15.63%
California
13.11%
Pennsylvania
9.73%
New Jersey
7.09%
Texas
6.94%
Illinois
6.27%
Connecticut
6.26%
Michigan
5.43%
Florida
5.41%
Massachusetts
2.53%
Alabama
2.35%
South Carolina
2.02%
Nebraska
1.79%
Washington
1.56%
Hawaii
1.52%
Kentucky
1.41%
Tennessee
1.20%
Colorado
1.14%
Maryland
1.09%
District of Columbia
1.01%
Kansas
0.83%
Oregon
0.82%
Georgia
0.79%
Utah
0.75%
North Carolina
0.73%
Arizona
0.70%
Minnesota
0.34%
Arkansas
0.33%
Ohio
0.30%
Oklahoma
0.27%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.19%
Wisconsin
0.09%
Other
0.17%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
11.15%
AA
32.99%
A
32.25%
BBB
11.58%
BB
0.48%
B
0.46%
D
0.00%
Not Rated
0.85%
Pre-refunded Bonds
10.07%
Short-Term Investments
0.17%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.17%
1 to 5 years
1.05%
5 to 10 years
10.81%
10 to 20 years
57.59%
20 to 30 years
28.64%
More Than 30 years
1.74%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
9.47%
Average Coupon:
5.11%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
14.44%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.11%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
22.12%
Total Fund Leverage:
40.67%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.97 Years
Effective Duration:
5.16 Years
Total Net Assets:
$504.17 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.33
Number of Holdings:
164
Portfolio Turnover:
11%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.11% through the use of tender option bonds, 14.44% in issued and outstanding APS,22.12% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** Includes $92,125,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $141,100,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.