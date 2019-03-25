AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd : National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2019.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.53%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.27%
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32
2.10%
4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.(The)) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
1.73%
5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.70%
6) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.67%
7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.61%
8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.61%
9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.47%
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.43%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
16.76%
Airport
9.69%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.42%
Electric Utility
4.70%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.53%
Water & Sewer
3.11%
Prepay Energy
2.43%
Higher Education - Public
1.81%
Port
1.49%
Tobacco Securitization
1.43%
Industrial Development - Utility
1.06%
Higher Education - Private
0.59%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.28%
Senior Living
0.26%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
55.75%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
17.97%
State G.O.
6.64%
Local G.O.
3.39%
Tax-Supported State Lease
3.04%
Assessment District
2.10%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.81%
SUBTOTAL
33.95%
Prerefunded/ETM
8.99%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.80%
SUBTOTAL
0.80%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.51%
SUBTOTAL
0.51%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
12.70%
New York
11.93%
Pennsylvania
7.77%
Illinois
7.32%
Michigan
7.05%
New Jersey
7.03%
Texas
6.22%
Connecticut
5.44%
Florida
4.24%
South Carolina
3.01%
Massachusetts
2.51%
Alabama
2.35%
Nebraska
1.73%
Wisconsin
1.61%
North Carolina
1.56%
Oklahoma
1.45%
Minnesota
1.44%
Washington
1.38%
Tennessee
1.20%
Hawaii
1.19%
Utah
1.17%
Colorado
1.13%
Maryland
1.08%
District of Columbia
1.01%
Georgia
0.91%
Kentucky
0.84%
Kansas
0.83%
Oregon
0.81%
Arizona
0.70%
West Virginia
0.63%
Ohio
0.53%
Arkansas
0.33%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.19%
Other
0.51%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
8.21%
AA
32.86%
A
35.44%
BBB
12.21%
BB
0.48%
B
0.47%
D
0.00%
Not Rated
0.83%
Pre-refunded Bonds
8.99%
Short-Term Investments
0.51%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
0.51%
1 to 5 years
1.76%
5 to 10 years
14.91%
10 to 20 years
44.05%
20 to 30 years
35.03%
More Than 30 years
3.74%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.30%
Average Coupon:
5.13%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.43%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.10%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.93%
Total Fund Leverage:
40.46%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.76 Years
Effective Duration:
4.99 Years
Total Net Assets:
$415.99 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.38
Number of Holdings:
158
Portfolio Turnover:
22%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.10% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.430% in issued and outstanding APS,35.93% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** Includes $2,750,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $229,375,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
