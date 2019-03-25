Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.    AFB

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM FND.

(AFB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd : National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2019.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.53%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29 

2.27%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority  (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32  

2.10%

4) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.(The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42  

1.73%

5) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30  

1.70%

6) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46  

1.67%

7) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48  

1.61%

8) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58  

1.61%

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39  

1.47%

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46  

1.43%

 

Sector/Industry Breakdown  

Portfolio %

Revenue  


Health Care - Not-for-Profit  

16.76%

Airport  

9.69%

Toll Roads/Transit  

7.42%

Electric Utility  

4.70%

Revenue - Miscellaneous  

4.53%

Water & Sewer  

3.11%

Prepay Energy  

2.43%

Higher Education - Public  

1.81%

Port  

1.49%

Tobacco Securitization  

1.43%

Industrial Development - Utility  

1.06%

Higher Education - Private  

0.59%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public  

0.28%

Senior Living  

0.26%

Industrial Development - Industry 

0.19%

SUBTOTAL  

55.75%

Tax Supported  


Special Tax  

17.97%

State G.O.  

6.64%

Local G.O.  

3.39%

Tax-Supported State Lease  

3.04%

Assessment District  

2.10%

Tax-Supported Local Lease  

0.81%

SUBTOTAL  

33.95%

Prerefunded/ETM  

8.99%

Insured/Guaranteed  


Guaranteed  

0.80%

SUBTOTAL 

0.80%

Cash Equivalents  


Investment Companies  

0.51%

SUBTOTAL  

0.51%

Total  

100.00%


 

State Breakdown  

Portfolio %

California 

12.70%

New York  

11.93%

Pennsylvania  

7.77%

Illinois  

7.32%

Michigan 

7.05%

New Jersey 

7.03%

Texas  

6.22%

Connecticut 

5.44%

Florida  

4.24%

South Carolina  

3.01%

Massachusetts  

2.51%

Alabama  

2.35%

Nebraska  

1.73%

Wisconsin  

1.61%

North Carolina  

1.56%

Oklahoma  

1.45%

Minnesota  

1.44%

Washington  

1.38%

Tennessee  

1.20%

Hawaii  

1.19%

Utah  

1.17%

Colorado  

1.13%

Maryland  

1.08%

District of Columbia  

1.01%

Georgia  

0.91%

Kentucky  

0.84%

Kansas  

0.83%

Oregon  

0.81%

Arizona  

0.70%

West Virginia  

0.63%

Ohio  

0.53%

Arkansas  

0.33%

Indiana  

0.20%

Iowa  

0.19%

Other  

0.51%

Total Investments  

100.00%


 

Credit Quality Breakdown  

Portfolio %

AAA  

8.21%

AA  

32.86%

A  

35.44%

BBB  

12.21%

BB  

0.48%

B  

0.47%

D  

0.00%

Not Rated  

0.83%

Pre-refunded Bonds  

8.99%

Short-Term Investments  

0.51%

Total Investments  

100.00%


 

Bonds By Maturity  

Portfolio %

Less than 1 year  

0.51%

1 to 5 years  

1.76%

5 to 10 years  

14.91%

10 to 20 years  

44.05%

20 to 30 years  

35.03%

More Than 30 years  

3.74%

Other  

0.00%

Total Investments  

100.00%


 

Portfolio Statistics:  


AMT Percent:  

10.30%

Average Coupon:  

5.13%

Percentage of Leverage:  


Bank Borrowing:  

0.00%

Investment Operations: 

0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):  

0.43%

Tender Option Bonds:  

4.10%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):  

35.93%

Total Fund Leverage:  

40.46%*

Average Effective Maturity: 

5.76  Years

Effective Duration:  

4.99  Years

Total Net Assets:  

  $415.99 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:  

$14.38

Number of Holdings:  

158

Portfolio Turnover: 

22%


* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.10% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.430% in issued and outstanding APS,35.93%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


** Includes $2,750,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $229,375,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300817949.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MU
04:07pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : National Municipal Income Fund Releases M..
PR
03/07ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : National Municipal Income Fund Releases M..
PR
02/07ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : National Municipal Income Fund Releases M..
PR
01/03ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings
PR
2018ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
2018ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer F..
PR
2018ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL : Announces Expiration Of Tender Offer And ..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.