AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd : National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax) Series 2016A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.55%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.25%
3) Massachusetts School Building Authority (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax) Series 2011B 5.00%, 10/15/32
2.05%
4) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The) Series 2017A 5.00%, 9/01/42
1.93%
5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.71%
6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.67%
7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.64%
8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.61%
9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.51%
10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.47%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
17.42%
Airport
8.87%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.40%
Electric Utility
4.70%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
4.60%
Water & Sewer
3.05%
Prepay Energy
2.62%
Higher Education - Public
1.77%
Port
1.51%
Tobacco Securitization
1.47%
Industrial Development - Utility
1.04%
Higher Education - Private
0.60%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.27%
Senior Living
0.27%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
55.78%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
18.21%
State G.O.
6.69%
Local G.O.
3.37%
Assessment District
2.09%
Tax-Supported State Lease
1.69%
Tax-Supported Local Lease
0.80%
SUBTOTAL
32.85%
Prerefunded/ETM
8.71%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
1.87%
SUBTOTAL
1.87%
Insured/Guaranteed
Guaranteed
0.79%
SUBTOTAL
0.79%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
New York
11.87%
California
11.64%
Pennsylvania
7.89%
Illinois
7.47%
New Jersey
7.08%
Michigan
6.90%
Texas
6.10%
Connecticut
5.41%
Florida
4.28%
South Carolina
3.07%
Massachusetts
2.45%
Alabama
2.39%
Nebraska
1.93%
Wisconsin
1.64%
North Carolina
1.58%
Minnesota
1.48%
Oklahoma
1.47%
Tennessee
1.20%
Utah
1.19%
Hawaii
1.17%
Colorado
1.12%
Maryland
1.10%
District of Columbia
1.00%
Georgia
0.92%
Ohio
0.91%
Kansas
0.85%
Kentucky
0.82%
Oregon
0.78%
Arizona
0.68%
West Virginia
0.65%
Puerto Rico
0.38%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.20%
Iowa
0.19%
Other
1.87%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
8.10%
AA
30.41%
A
35.98%
BBB
12.77%
BB
0.49%
B
0.46%
D
0.00%
Not Rated
1.21%
Pre-refunded Bonds
8.71%
Short-Term Investments
1.87%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
1.87%
1 to 5 years
1.71%
5 to 10 years
14.94%
10 to 20 years
41.08%
20 to 30 years
35.16%
More Than 30 years
4.57%
Other
0.67%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.30%
Average Coupon:
5.04%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
0.00%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.42%
Tender Option Bonds:
3.99%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
34.91%
Total Fund Leverage:
39.32%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.64 Years
Effective Duration:
4.88 Years
Total Net Assets:
$436.41 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$15.09
Number of Holdings:
157
Portfolio Turnover:
22%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.99% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.420% in issued and outstanding APS,34.91% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** Includes $2,750,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $229,375,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.