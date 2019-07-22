Log in
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATNL MUNCPL INCM FND.

(AFB)
AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd : National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

07/22/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30,2019.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.








Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.55%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.25%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority  (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32

2.05%

4) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The)  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

1.93%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.71%

6) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.67%

7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.64%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.61%

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.51%

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.47%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


17.42%

Airport


8.87%

Toll Roads/Transit


7.40%

Electric Utility


4.70%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


4.60%

Water & Sewer


3.05%

Prepay Energy


2.62%

Higher Education - Public


1.77%

Port


1.51%

Tobacco Securitization


1.47%

Industrial Development - Utility


1.04%

Higher Education - Private


0.60%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.27%

Senior Living


0.27%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


55.78%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


18.21%

State G.O.


6.69%

Local G.O.


3.37%

Assessment District


2.09%

Tax-Supported State Lease


1.69%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.80%

SUBTOTAL


32.85%

Prerefunded/ETM


8.71%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


1.87%

SUBTOTAL


1.87%

Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed


0.79%

SUBTOTAL


0.79%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

New York


11.87%

California


11.64%

Pennsylvania


7.89%

Illinois


7.47%

New Jersey


7.08%

Michigan


6.90%

Texas


6.10%

Connecticut


5.41%

Florida


4.28%

South Carolina


3.07%

Massachusetts


2.45%

Alabama


2.39%

Nebraska


1.93%

Wisconsin


1.64%

North Carolina


1.58%

Minnesota


1.48%

Oklahoma


1.47%

Tennessee


1.20%

Utah


1.19%

Hawaii


1.17%

Colorado


1.12%

Maryland


1.10%

District of Columbia


1.00%

Georgia


0.92%

Ohio


0.91%

Kansas


0.85%

Kentucky


0.82%

Oregon


0.78%

Arizona


0.68%

West Virginia


0.65%

Puerto Rico


0.38%

Arkansas


0.32%

Indiana


0.20%

Iowa


0.19%

Other


1.87%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


8.10%

AA


30.41%

A


35.98%

BBB


12.77%

BB


0.49%

B


0.46%

D


0.00%

Not Rated


1.21%

Pre-refunded Bonds


8.71%

Short-Term Investments


1.87%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


1.87%

1 to 5 years


1.71%

5 to 10 years


14.94%

10 to 20 years


41.08%

20 to 30 years


35.16%

More Than 30 years


4.57%

Other


0.67%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


10.30%

Average Coupon:


5.04%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.00%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.42%

Tender Option Bonds:


3.99%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

34.91%

Total Fund Leverage:


39.32%*

Average Effective Maturity:


5.64  Years

Effective Duration:


4.88  Years

Total Net Assets:


$436.41 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.09

Number of Holdings:


157

Portfolio Turnover:


22%




* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.99% through the use of tender option bonds, 0.420% in issued and outstanding APS,34.91%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




** Includes $2,750,000 of APS at liquidation value.The Fund also had outstanding $229,375,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300888857.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
