Alliant Energy : How to stay safe if flooding occurs

08/24/2018 | 12:12am CEST

With rain forecast for Dane and Iowa counties in Wisconsin affected by recent heavy rains and flooding, we are monitoring our service in these areas. We will only interrupt service in affected areas if it is necessary to protect customer, employee or public safety.

Here are a few reminders to stay safe.

  • Call us to have both electric and natural gas service disconnected at the meter.
  • Never walk through a flooded home or basement unless utility services are turned off. Even a small amount of water on the floor of your basement can put you at risk for electrocution.
  • Standing water can snuff out pilot lights on hot water heaters and furnaces. If this occurs, natural gas may collect in your home, creating the risk of an explosion

Once the power is disconnected, it's safe to begin clean up.

Before calling us to reconnect service:

  • Electric: Have a licensed electrician inspect your electrical system. Electrical equipment and homes that have been flooded must be repaired and inspected by a licensed electrician.
  • Natural Gas: Have your furnace and water heater inspected by a heating or appliance service and repair contractor. Gas appliance manufacturers recommend replacing appliance parts that have been under water.

We do not charge for turning off your service when flooding occurs, or turning it back on after the cleanup is done.

If you smell gas:

  • Leave the property.
    • Do not attempt to locate gas leaks.
    • Do not use telephones of any type, including cordless, cell or landline.
    • Do not turn on or turn off any lights or electrical switches.
    • Do not operate any electrical device, including phones, garage door opener, radios, TVs, computers, or anything that creates a flame like matches or a lighter.

From a safe location, call 911 or Alliant Energy at 1-800-255-4268. Keep others away until the area is inspected, ventilated and safe.

For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/floodsafety

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 22:11:02 UTC
