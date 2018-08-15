Log in
Alliant Energy : Summary ToggleAlliant Energy Completes "At-the-Market" Equity Offering

08/15/2018 | 10:41pm CEST

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy (NYSE: LNT) announced today that it has completed its 'At-the-Market' equity offering program announced on May 18, 2018.

The company sold approximately 4.2 million shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of $175 million. As previously disclosed, Alliant Energy intends to use its Shareowner Direct Plan to issue the remaining common stock to reach the targeted equity issuance amount for 2018 of approximately $200 million.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 960,000 electric and 410,000 natural gas customers in the Midwest. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including the statement regarding the company's intent to use the Shareowner Direct Plan for further equity issuances in 2018. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Actual results could be materially affected by market conditions, the price of Alliant Energy's common stock, changes to our financing plan, regulatory actions or legal actions. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Alliant Energy undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energy-completes-at-the-market-equity-offering-300697899.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

Media Contact: Scott Reigstad (608) 458-3145; Investor Relations Contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 20:40:01 UTC
