Alliant Energy : A letter to Alliant Energy customers

03/13/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

To our valued customers,

We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). At Alliant Energy, safety is a core value. I want to assure you that the health and well-being of our customers, employees and communities is our top priority. Protecting our workforce ensures we can continue serving our customers and provide the reliable service you count on.

While we are accustomed to preparing for storms and seasonal viruses such as the flu, we recognize this situation is very different and changing quickly. We are monitoring new information from state and federal governments, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We have also activated our comprehensive pandemic emergency plan and are acting swiftly to protect employees and customers.

We have made several changes to our work practices that include maintaining a social distance of at least six feet and the use of gloves when entering your home or business. Also, to maintain a healthy workforce, we are postponing non-essential work. We will remain focused on all activities that continue to provide safe and reliable operations.

We understand the ongoing COVID-19 situation may create financial difficulties for some customers, and we are here to help. Call us at 800-255-4268 to discuss your situation. You can also install our mobile app or visit our brand new My Account site 24/7 to obtain up-to-date account information. Sign up at alliantenergy.com/myaccount.

At Alliant Energy, we are doing everything we can to minimize risks and continue serving you while living our Values to Do the right thing and Care for others.

Thank you and continue to be safe,

John Larsen

Chairman, President, and CEO

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 22:56:11 UTC
