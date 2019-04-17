Log in
Alliant Energy Corporation : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

04/17/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

MADISON, Wis., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its first quarter 2019 earnings release for Thursday, May 2nd, after market close.  A conference call to review the first quarter results is scheduled for Friday, May 3rd at 9:00 a.m. CT

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies--Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL)--and of Alliant Energy Resources, Inc. (AER), the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-regulated operations. (PRNewsFoto/ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION)

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by Patricia Kampling, Chairman and CEO; John Larsen, President and COO; and Robert Durian, Senior Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through May 10, 2019, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers in the Midwest. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500.  For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energy-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300834023.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
