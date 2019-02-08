Log in
Alliant Energy Corporation : Announces Year-End 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

02/08/2019

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its year-end 2018 earnings release for Thursday, February 21st, after market close.  A conference call to review the year-end results is scheduled for Friday, February 22nd at 9:00 a.m. CT

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies--Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL)--and of Alliant Energy Resources, Inc. (AER), the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-regulated operations. (PRNewsFoto/ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION)

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by Patricia Kampling, Chairman and CEO; John Larsen, President and COO; and Robert Durian, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer.  Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through March 1, 2019, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers in the Midwest. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500.  For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energy-corporation-announces-year-end-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300792456.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
