Alliant Energy Corporation : declares quarterly common stock dividend

07/12/2019 | 07:01am EDT

MADISON, Wisc., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.355 per share payable on August 15, 2019, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2019.

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies--Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL)--and of Alliant Energy Resources, Inc. (AER), the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-regulated operations. (PRNewsFoto/ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION)

Dividends on common stock have been paid for 295 consecutive quarters since 1946. 

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energy-corporation-declares-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-300883280.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
