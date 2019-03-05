Log in
Alliant Energy : Helgerson Flats certified as state's 23rd project-ready area for development

0
03/05/2019

Deal to sell the first section of Ottumwa industrial park is pending


OTTUMWA, Iowa - March 5, 2019 - An industrial park created by Alliant Energy and the Ottumwa Economic Development Corporation (OEDC) to create jobs and spur economic growth is now a certified industrial site.

'As a certified industrial site, there are 82 acres of opportunity at Helgerson Flats.,' said Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company. 'This investment helps us grow our communities, add customers and help manage costs for our existing customers at the same time.'

Helgerson Flats Industrial Center, named for the family offering the land, will provide 64 acres of prime development on the north side of Ottumwa. The site is next to 18 acres of land already owned by OEDC, creating a combined 82 contiguous acres. Alliant Energy and OEDC, the city of Ottumwa and Wapello County will play a significant role in attracting new companies to the site.

'Ottumwa is proud to be the 23rd certified site. It's an extensive process but well worth the effort since there is already a sale pending on 12 acres. OEDC's strategic priorities include site development and preparation, making this a successful outcome of our plans for land improvement and reuse' says Sharon Stroh, Executive Director for OEDC.

'Having a certified site is about creating a competitive advantage,' said Debi Durham, director of the IEDA. 'Companies exploring expansions or new operations often do not have the luxury of dedicating substantial amounts of time to the site location process. Having a site where all the development questions have been asked and answered demonstrates that the community is open for business and prepared to welcome new investment.'

This announcement marks the latest step in Alliant Energy's efforts to create economic growth and strengthen communities in Iowa. Last fall, Iowa certified Alliant Energy's industrial park in the Cedar Rapids metro area as a Mega Site. The site, known as Alliant Energy's Big Cedar Industrial Center, is the largest rail-served industrial site in Iowa and one of the largest in the Midwest.

Find more information about how Alliant Energy is growing communities and supporting Iowa's economy at alliantenergy.com/economicdevelopment.

Ottumwa Economic Development Corp. is strengthening the community and all of Wapello County. Learn more about their efforts at ottumwadevelopment.org.

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 21:39:07 UTC
