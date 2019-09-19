Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alliant Energy    LNT

ALLIANT ENERGY

(LNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy : Interstate Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Green Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:41pm EDT

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Power and Light Company ("IPL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), announced the pricing of its public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.500% senior debentures.  An amount equal to or in excess of the net proceeds from the offering will be or has been used for the construction and development of wind electric generating facilities.  The senior debentures have an interest rate of 3.500% and will be due on September 30, 2049.  The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 26, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies--Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL)--and of Alliant Energy Resources, Inc. (AER), the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-regulated operations. (PRNewsFoto/ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION)

The offering was marketed through a group of underwriters consisting of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as joint book-running managers, and Comerica Securities, Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., and The Williams Capital Group, L.P., as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which are part of a shelf registration statement IPL filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").  Copies may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by calling +1 (212) 834-4533, from MUFG Securities Americas Inc. by calling +1 (877) 649-6848, or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC by calling +1 (800) 645-3751.  Electronic copies of these documents will be available from the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation's Iowa utility subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), utilizes the trade name of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). The Iowa utility is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements.  These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to the proposed offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the sale of the senior debentures and other risks outlined in IPL's public filings with the Commission, including IPL's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.  All information provided in this news release speaks as of the date hereof.  Except as otherwise required by law, IPL undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interstate-power-and-light-company-prices-public-offering-of-green-bonds-300922149.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANT ENERGY
06:41pALLIANT ENERGY : Interstate Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Gr..
PR
09/04ALLIANT ENERGY : named a Top Utility in Economic Development
PU
08/29ALLIANT ENERGY : implodes Sutherland Generating Station
PU
08/22ALLIANT ENERGY : executive recognized by Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwa..
PU
08/16ALLIANT ENERGY : Black & Veatch - Sustainability group awards two wind energy pr..
AQ
08/13ALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleInterstate Power and Light Company declares prefe..
PU
08/06ALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleAlliant Energy highlights progress toward a clean..
PU
08/06ALLIANT ENERGY : highlights progress toward a cleaner energy future
PR
08/02ALLIANT ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/02ALLIANT ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group