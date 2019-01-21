Alliant Energy : Manage your heating costs

Your furnace works harder in winter, which can mean a surprise in your heating bill. Don't let a high winter heating bill shock your family's budget.
Take these steps to reduce and manage your heating costs.
Sign up for Budget Billing
Take the shock out of heating bills. When you sign up for Budget Billing, you'll pay a fixed bill every month based on your prior average energy costs. This helps you plan your monthly budget. True-ups to your actual energy use happen every six months. Sign up online or by calling us.
Open the shades, dial the temperature back
Let the sun shine in during the day by opening shades, blinds and drapes. Close them at night to help retain heat.
Turn your thermostat down at night and when you're away. You can save as much as 10 percent a year on heating by turning your thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit from its normal setting for eight hours a day.
Turn fans off. Kitchen and bath-ventilating fans can blow out a house-full of heated air if left on. Turn them off after they've done their job.
Review more tips
Apply for financial help with heating bill
Households with income at or below 60% of the state median income may be eligible for energy assistance. For example, a family of four may qualify if they earn:
up to $43,925 per year in Iowa
up to $52,846 per year in Wisconsin
To apply:
