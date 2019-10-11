Alliant Energy : Prairie View Industrial Center becomes Iowa's newest certified Super Park

Certification makes site more attractive, saving future tenants time and money

AMES, Iowa. - October 11, 2019 - Ag-biotech companies will find 730 acres of opportunity at Iowa's newest Super Park. The work to certify Prairie View Industrial Center will save companies at least a year of valuable planning and design time.

'With its central location and excellent transportation access, the Prairie View Industrial Center is an ideal setting for business growth, either through new companies coming into our state or the expansion of existing companies, such as those in the biosciences - one of the region's core industries,' said Gov. Kim Reynolds 'This development would not be possible without the vision and leadership of Alliant Energy and the Ames Economic Development Commission (AEDC), both important partners in Iowa's economic development efforts.'

'We see economic development as a key piece of our customer affordability strategy for the future,' said Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy's Iowa energy company. 'Economic development grows our communities, creates job opportunities and helps us manage costs for all customers.'

Alliant Energy will supply electric and natural gas services to the industrial center. More than 20% of the company's power currently comes from renewable sources. With significant investments in wind and solar, it expects to reach 33% renewable energy by 2024.

'The site certification of Prairie View Industrial Center is a significant milestone for the Ames community,' noted Dan Culhane, president and chief executive officer of AEDC. 'This further positions our vibrant market for tremendous economic development opportunities, and we are grateful to Alliant Energy for partnering with us in this exciting endeavor.'

Access to transportation is a plus: Prairie View Industrial Center is centrally located just east of Interstate 35 and north of four-lane U.S. Highway 30. Nearly a fourth of the U.S. population is within a day's drive of the Super Park. The Union Pacific Railroad serves the property off the adjacent double track east to west on the main line.

The Iowa Certified Site Program was launched by the Iowa Economic Development Authority in 2012 to address the lack of project-ready industrial sites in the state. It is an independent, third-party certification program that uses the nationally recognized site selection firm Quest Site Solutions as the certifying agent.

Find more information about how Alliant Energy is growing communities and supporting Iowa's economy at alliantenergy.com/economicdevelopment.

Ames Economic Development Commission is strengthening the community and all of Story County. Learn more about their efforts.

A map of Prairie View Industrial Center can be downloaded here.

The promotional video for Prairie View can be downloaded here.

Drone video of the site can be downloaded here.