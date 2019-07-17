Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alliant Energy    LNT

ALLIANT ENERGY

(LNT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy : Summary ToggleAlliant Energy Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 11:39am EDT

MADISON, Wis., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its second quarter 2019 earnings release for Thursday, August 1st, after market close. A conference call to review the second quarter results is scheduled for Friday, August 2nd at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chairman, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Senior Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through August 9, 2019, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company's website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers in the Midwest. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energy-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300886611.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

Media Contact: Scott Reigstad (608) 458-3145 OR Investor Relations Contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 15:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANT ENERGY
11:39aALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleAlliant Energy Corporation Announces Second Quart..
PU
10:32aALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And ..
PR
07/15ALLIANT ENERGY : names Diane Cooke vice president of human resources
PU
07/15ALLIANT ENERGY : Be cool, control costs
PU
07/12ALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleAlliant Energy Corporation declares quarterly com..
PU
07/12ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION : declares quarterly common stock dividend
PR
06/24ALLIANT ENERGY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17ALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleWisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Debt Off..
PU
06/17ALLIANT ENERGY : Wisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Debt Offering
PR
06/14ALLIANT ENERGY : outlines Lyndon Station electrical infrastructure project
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 617 M
EBIT 2019 772 M
Net income 2019 544 M
Debt 2019 6 465 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 22,2x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,07x
EV / Sales2020 4,91x
Capitalization 11 858 M
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 48,55  $
Last Close Price 49,95  $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia Leonard Kampling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John O. Larsen President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dirk Mahling Vice President-Technology
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY18.22%11 939
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.60%100 768
ENEL27.89%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.16%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.42%62 512
IBERDROLA22.06%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About